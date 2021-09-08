Dr. Daniel J. Mordenti
Dr. Daniel J. Mordenti, 86, The Villages, Fla., formerly of Logansport, passed away at his home in Florida with his wife at his side.
Born and raised in Logansport, he and his wife moved to Florida in 2017
He was born June 5, 1935, to the late Angelo and Flora Sacchini Mordenti. Dan had one brother, the late Richard (Rico) L. Mordenti, a professional woodwinds musician from Reno, Nev.
Dan had a diverse career in the field of education. He was a 1953 graduate of Logansport High School. He then graduated from Indiana University, Bloomington, with a bachelor’s degree in music education in 1957; a master’s degree in music education in 1963 and Ph.D in music and college administration in 1971.
Because of his desire to learn, he also graduated from Purdue University with a degree in public school administration. Dan was a lifelong learner and strongly encouraged his students to do the same.
Dan was well known throughout the music community in Indiana where he adjudicated local and state music competitions into his retirement. He taught K-12 music at Washington Township School from 1957-60; K-12 music in Logansport schools from 1960-65; graduate assistant at IU School of Music in 1965; assistant to director of graduate studies IU in 1966; director of placement in music IU in 1967; graduate fellowship at IU in 1968; director of music IU Kokomo from 1969-1976.
After earning his education administration degree from Purdue University, he worked at Warsaw Community Schools as assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction. He was the first lay principal at Central Catholic High School and was the director of the Logansport Ivy Tech Community College until his retirement. After his retirement, he subbed at area schools where he enjoyed all levels of students.
While at Young America, Dan was instrumental in starting the first jazz band between 1957-1960. Moving on to the Logansport Schools from 1960-1965, Dan worked with numerous bands and vocal groups grades 7-12 and taught the elementary children about the love of music as well. He was instrumental in assisting and organizing the LHS jazz band, swing choir and rube bands in the early 1960s.
Dan was the recipient of numerous awards: Indiana University Kokomo Singers in 1971. He toured Italy as Goodwill Ambassadors and organized numerous music presentations while at IUK.
His other awards and accomplishments include:
- Wm. Paca Lodge Italian of the Year 1986; Ivy Tech College Appreciation of more than five years of service 1990.
- Logansport Chamber of Commerce Appreciation of Service to the Board of Directors 1991
- LEDF Service on the Board of Directors 1993
- State of Indiana Sagamore of the Wabash presented by Rep. John Davis and signed by Gov. Evan Bayh 1994
- Anderson High School Band Appreciation to the Contribution to the Musical Arts Service in Education Lasting Impact 2019
Dan was very involved in community activities, such as performing and singing in the first Civic Players productions, organized and conducted Logansport Symphonic Singers 1975; Indiana Beach singing Maitre D 1975; teaching private lessons for decades for students in the Young America schools, Logansport schools, Caston schools, Tri-County schools, and Pioneer schools.
As would be expected, while at IUK and IUB, Dan was engaged in numerous state and local services to these institutions and to the music educators of Indiana.
Dan’s family wishes to thank St. Vincent de Paul Church in Wildwood, Fla., and Father John for his kindness in visiting Dan.
Dan found the love of his life one summer at Indiana Beach where they both had summer jobs.
Dan is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Susan Robinson Mordenti, and Chihuahua Mitsi; mother-in-law Eileen Robinson, of Florida; sister-in-law Laura Robinson, of Florida; brother- and sister-in-law Rob and Cheri Robinson, Gainesville, Ga.; nephew Lance Robinson, Gainesville; nieces Moni Krebs, Nevada, and Teri Elliott, Utah; and nephew Rick Mordenti, Nevada.
Also surviving are special cousins, Mike and Barb Sacchini, South Bend, Anita Rozzi, Logansport, Mike and Joann Zabawa, Bloomington, Susie Dickerson, Logansport, Bob and Susie Mordenti, Delphi, Andy and Marykay Hassett, Logansport, Don and Kathy Densborn, Indianapolis, and Diana Mordenti, Logansport; as well as numerous younger cousins who have been very supportive of Dan before and during his illness. It was a very loving, Italian family.
The visitation will be 2-6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at Kroeger Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will be 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, at All Saints Catholic Church. Both locations are in Logansport.
At the family’s request, masks will be required both for the visitation at Kroeger Funeral Home and Mass of Christian Burial at All Saints Catholic Church.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Cass County Humane Society, 700 Water St., Logansport, or to the Cass County Community Foundation for the Dr. Daniel J. Mordenti Memorial Scholarship, P.O. Box 441, Logansport, IN 46947.
Interment will be in Mount Hope Cemetery.
Family and friends may leave a memory or message of condolence by visiting the online obituary at www.kroegerfuneralhome.com.