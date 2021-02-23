MOROCCO — The Town of Morocco’s focus on downtown revitalization got a major boost in the arm last week with the announcements of two new businesses arriving in the near future.
Main Street Baker out of Medaryville announced via social media that they will be expanding to Morocco. The business will be located in the former Moose Lodge building at the corner of State and Clay Streets.
According to the post, “We will begin renovating the building soon, we are keeping the late 1800 early 1900s look and feel of the building and will be posting pics soon as we make progress with this project. The plan is to be open the first of August we are looking forward to it.”
Just two days later on Feb. 19, Joe and Amy Bieser, announced that their popular Kettle Corn will be moving into their new building at 206 E. State Street in Morocco and will be called the Bieser’s Gourmet Kettle Corn Factory.
“We are beyond excited to announce this wonderful news today,” stated the Biesers via social media. “We will keep you updated with the progress of the building, as well as a grand opening date! Thank you to all of those involved who are responsible for making this happen for us! We appreciate you and all our supporters!”
The arrival of these two new businesses is the result of a vision put together by the Morocco Town Council several years ago.
“The Town of Morocco is excited to welcome these motivated entrepreneurs,” said Bob Gonczy, Morocco Town Council President. “They both have proven track records and great products. The Main Street Bakery and Bieser’s Popcorn are perfect fits for our vision and revitalization efforts for our downtown. Working with Tim Myers (Newton County Economic Development Director) and being able to utilize the newly established co-working center has proven to be instrumental in landing these particular businesses and we are confident there are more to come.”