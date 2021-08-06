MONTICELLO — Since 2003, Betty Downey and her husband, David, have been a constant presence on North Main Street during the summer months.
They offer a large variety of farm-fresh vegetables and sweet corn from their canopy stand just south of Lake Shore Drive-In. But on Monday, Aug. 9, Betty will be taking her stand down the road — a half-block north to her own acre of land.
The Downeys have been working on buying an empty lot for most of the summer and finally closed on the property Aug. 5.
“We’ve been wanting to buy a piece of land to not only offer our own homegrown veggies but to start a farmer’s market that will be open every day of the summer months,” Betty said. “We are excited to welcome lots of new vendors and offer more convenient operating hours.”
The Downeys grow vegetables on their farm just east of Buffalo.
“I start everything by seed in my house in January. From there it goes to our hot house then into our garden in early May,” Betty said. “We started growing and selling sweet corn 18 years ago; we plant a minimum of 20 acres of corn each year and tend at least 375 tomato plants.”
B&D Farm Stand is definitely a labor of love.
“We do all the work ourselves. It’s hard for us as we get older but we are very dedicated. I love meeting new customers and catching up with our regulars,” she said. “I see most of the same people year after year and look forward to catching up on the news of the winter months. I don’t have many family members so I consider my customers my family.”
Betty will be welcoming vendors to join her in her new location.
“So far we have hand-blended tea, homemade cookies, and a crafter offering hand painted signs," she said. "Dan Sublette also said he will be making some appearances with his 'On the Road Food Stand.'”
The best thing about Betty’s market is not only will everything be locally grown and hand-crafted, but vendors will be able to come and go as it fits their schedule.
“As it gets later in the season our vendors will change, but hopefully, each year our market will get bigger. I hope to have at least 10 to 12 vendors offering different items,” Betty said. “During the off-season, we will be building a pavilion for next year so it will not only be permanent but also better in all types of weather.”
Betty and David look forward to their annual visit with their two granddaughters, Katie and Molly, in South Carolina at the end of the growing season. Until then, David will continue to pick fresh sweet corn every day and Betty will be at her stand greeting her customers with her fresh produce and endearing smile.
Vendors interested in joining Betty at her market place can stop by her new location next to Twin Lakes Consignment Shop at 1430 N. Main St., Monticello, or call 574-870-7071.