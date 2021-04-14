Donovan Junior-Senior High School announces a listing of students who have been named to the honor rolls at the end of each quarter and each semester based on the following criteria: PRINCIPAL’S HONOR ROLL: All A’s, HIGH HONORS: 3.5 to 3.99, HONORS: 3.0 to 3.49, according to information from the school.
For the third quarter, those students are:
Junior High
Principal’s Honor Roll: Lily Anderson, Tessa Goodchild, Braden Klecan, Noah Klecan, Madelyn Loy, Carter Ponton, Jenna Schermann, Laylah Walters, Addison Wilson
High Honors: Rowan Caposieno, Ava Carlson, Collin Carlson, Haley Cavanaugh, Skyla Gamino, Preston Harrington-Dewitt, Joshua Karamoshos, Jacob One, Holden Schermann, Carson Scripter, Jayce Trumble
Honors: Sethe Boyajean, Zhaira Figueroa-Macias, Evan Huffman, Kayden LaFond, Evelynn Lopez, Piper Michl, William Taylor-Morris, Riley Thomas, Chloe Trumble, Reno Webster, Olivia Whitson, Madison Williams, Kamden Wolfe, Kaden Zehlhart
High School
Principal’s Honor Roll: Dalton Anderson, Elyssa Coleman, Sophie O’Brien, Andy Onnen
High Honors: Ashliee Boyajean, Alivia Butler, Kendahl Carlson, Kylee Faupel, Diego Figueroa-MAcias, Claudia Kilgore, Caleb Klecan, Payton Lareau, Weston Lareau, Claire Miller, Kelsey Serratt, Connor Stahlschmidt, Dalton Trumble, Brodi Winge, Payton Winge
Honors: Mindy Baldwin-Clments, Blake Bard, Tate Caposieno, Dayla Castillo, Makayla Dietrich, Kenzie Faupel, Hannah Hoffman, Morgan Hoffman, Hannah Karr, Jenna Kilgore, Emile McManaway, Jade Minard, Chasitee Mitton, Kayden Stahlschmidt, Rae Stucki.