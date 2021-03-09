NEWTON COUNTY
Donna J. Miller, 90, died March 8, 2021, in Cumberland Pointe, West Lafayette, IN. She was the daughter of the late Orpheus R. L & Ida F. Floyd Lyons. She attended the Brook High School, Brook, IN, and was a member of the Brook United Methodist Church, Birthday Club, Bridge Club, Hazelden Country Club, Brook, IN and the Curtis Creek Country Club, Rensselaer, IN. She worked as the manager of Hazelden Country Club for 10 years and Curtis Creek Country Club. She also owned the 100 mile House, Fowler, Indiana for many years. Donna is survived by two daughters, Nancy Pitstick, (husband, Jack), Fowler, IN, Diane Giacoletti, (husband, Joe), Indianapolis, IN, and one son, Ronnie L. Lyons, Indianapolis, IN.
She is a stepmother of two Karen Myla, (husband, Brad), Tucson, AZ, and Robert C. (Ron) Miller, (wife, Cynthia), Tucson, AZ, grandmother of four grandsons, great grandmother of five, and great-great-grandmother of one.
She is also survived by two brothers, Robert Lyons, Rensselaer, IN, and Larry Lyons, (wife, Becky), Lafayette, IN. Visitation will be on Saturday, March 13, 2021, from 10:00, am to 10:45 am (CST) at the Gerts Funeral Home, Brook, IN. with a private funeral service just for the family at 11:00 am. Masks must be worn due to covid. Burial will be in the Riverside Cemetery, Brook, IN. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in her name to either Hospice Guardian Club or the Brook United Methodist Church, Brook, IN.