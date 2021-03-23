LAFAYETTE — The Indiana State Police post in Lafayette received a donation of historical items belonging to one of its own who laid down his life in the 1930s while upholding the law.
Pauline Schrader, the daughter of fallen ISP Trooper Paul Minneman, who was killed in the line of duty on May 27, 1937, in White County, made the donation, along with her husband, Richard, on March 22.
Among the items donated were a framed Gold Star Award, which was presented to the family in 1987, along with a photo of Minneman, a plaque from the Indiana State Police Alliance, and a copy of “Thunder at Caley Church,” a book written two years ago by retired ISP Sgt. David Morrison concerning Minneman’s death at the hands of the Brady Gang.
“The Lafayette Post is proud to display these items that honor and remember Trooper Minneman and the sacrifice he made,” ISP officials stated in a press release.
The late Kean MacOwan, who helped Morrison publish his book, wrote an account of the events surrounding Minneman’s killing in a Herald Journal column published Oct. 17, 2018.
The actual event happened May 25, 1937, two days prior to Minneman’s death. After a bank robbery in Goodland, a group of thugs, known as the Brady Gang, was headed east on Indiana 16 when Minneman, on patrol, spotted them driving the other way through White County.
Minneman pursued them and was ambushed by the gang hiding behind the Caley Church building.
Minneman was shot several times, with rifles and a retrofitted World War I .30-caliber machine gun, as he was getting out of his vehicle. He died from his wounds two days later at a Logansport hospital.
A sheriff’s deputy was also wounded in the incident but later recovered.
Minneman is known as the first trooper killed by “criminal elements” since the formation of Indiana State Police in 1933.
A roadside marker at Caley Church memorializing Minneman was erected in 1992 by the Indiana Historical Bureau, State Police Alliance, and through Morrison’s efforts. The marker was later moved across the highway from the church on Indiana 16 near the intersection of County Road 1450 East, about a half-mile west of the Cass-White county line.
According to FBI historical archives, the Brady Gang — Alfred Brady, James Dalhover and Clarence Lee Shaffer Jr. — committed more than 150 hold-ups, robberies and murders ‚ including Minneman — across Illinois, Indiana, Ohio and elsewhere between 1935-37.
The gang met their demise on Oct. 12, 1937, in Bangor, Maine, where FBI agents and local police shot and killed Brady and Shaffer in a downtown gun battle.
Dalhover was taken into custody before the shooting began. He was later convicted in federal court and sentenced to death for Minneman's killing. He was electrocuted on Nov. 18, 1938, at the Indiana State Penitentiary in Michigan City.
According to the FBI archives, Brady, at the time of his death, was holding a .38 revolver — the one he took from a mortally wounded Minneman at Caley Church.