BROOKSTON — American Legion Post 251 in Brookston is looking a bit brighter these days.
And we literally mean brighter.
The Brookston American Legion post used a donation from Carroll White REMC to fund a significant portion of the cost of installing a new LED lighting system inside the facility just off Indiana 43.
“We are very fortunate and excited about the continuing upgrades for the Legion. The place looks so nice with the new lighting — a big, big improvement,” said William Richey, Brookston American Legion Post 251 commander. “We greatly appreciate the help from Carroll White REMC Community Trust.”
The Carroll White REMC Community Trust grants are made possible by the REMC’s Operation Round Up program. The funds benefit community service projects such as education, medical care and equipment, food, clothing, housing, and other needed services.
With the grant, combined with contributions from Legion members, Richey said the Brookston Legion continues its plan to upgrade the facility to a “modern and comfortable place” to conduct the meetings, host community dinners, events and offer the space to the local community as “an affordable, well-lit venue.”
REMC donation to Post 251 was worth $2,445.