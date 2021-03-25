Stories for these monthly columns come to me in various ways – my interests, research suggestions, donations of historical artifacts, and visitors to the Jasper County Historical Society Museum.
Other ideas stem from letters, events, and history bits that surface at our museum.
I received “a new to me” publication called The Kankakee River Almanac compiled in 2005 by the Kankakee River Historical Society. That book tempts me to write a future column.
For years, I have wanted to write about the water ways, ditches, creeks, and rivers in the county, but that continues to be a daunting task, especially after you peruse a county map.
This column #105 evolved from a family album rescued by Betty Hamer and given to the Jasper County Historical Society Museum collection as the first accession of 2021. Here are some of the curious bits I found interesting in the album. It contained cut-out newspaper articles about births, marriages, and obituaries, and many of which were connected to the Grant family.
The earliest listing was a funeral notice from 1884 for Lelia M. Grant. One such entry was of Civil War Veteran, Holdridge Clark who died on May 28, 1912. Born in Ohio, he and his family moved to Jasper County prior to that war.
Holdridge was a member of the 151st Indiana Regiment and returned to Barkley Township after the war.
Another death notice was of Thomas Grant, born 1869 and died in 1943. He was a well-known local lumberman with funeral services at the WJ Wright Chapel and buried at Weston Cemetery.
This obituary leads to another fascinating article in this collection. It read “The Rensselaer Boy Scouts were given a relic of the old Kankakee Gang in 1942.” This relic, the newspaper article said, was a small heavy iron pot allegedly used by the counterfeiters of coins. The purpose of the pot was to permit Bogus Island counterfeiters to melt metal. It was presented by Thomas Grant, the lumberman mentioned above. He obtained it about 1890 from a Roselawn junkman. It was the size of the crown of a derby hat.
Another entry continues with the pot story expounded by John E. Alter, who led a colorful life as an early Jasper County settler, teacher, farmer, and county surveyor. John wrote Hoosier Hunting Ground using the name of Bill Bat. Alter talks of horse thieves and Bogus Island in the region of Beaver Lake and the island losing its boundaries as the Kankakee River was drained. (As a side note, the Alter’s notable home on Indiana 14 has recently sold to the Hamms, who are planning to keep its charming original style and barns.)
The iron kettle joined other relics according to the newspaper article in the album. Also in the Rensselaer Boy Scouts collection were a wooden rung from a ladder of the first fire department in Rensselaer and a piece of wood from the U. S. ship, the Constitution, called “Old Ironsides.”
A note here is to let readers know that Rob Pfaff will review Alter’s book, Hoosier Hunting Ground, at the Society’s May 18 meeting. Visitors and readers are welcome.
A sad story stated “Measles Take Little Girl’s Life”. Edna Jean, age one, daughter of Edward Parkison, died and was survived by her parents, sister age 5, and brother age 7.
A more pleasant story was the nuptials in Lansing, Illinois of Orpha Elizabeth Olson, attractive young lady of East Chicago and Russell Grant, a prominent young man of this city. The couple will reside in Indianapolis as Grant, a 1930 Rensselaer High School graduate, who attended Indiana University was employed by F.S.C.C. of Indiana. Many of us fondly remember Orpha and Russell as owners of Grant’s Fashion, located in Rensselaer where the Willow Switch is presently.
In addition to the Russell Grant marriage, Hazel Grant married Earl Hemphill, who at the time operated a billiards parlor on West Washington Street in Rensselaer. Forty-six friends of the family and guests celebrated the wedding of Mr. Charles E. Nowels and Miss Hattie Belle Clark. This story was the first time I had seen in a wedding announcement the list of presents given to the couple and who had given them.
Gifts itemized were a large rocker given by David Nowels, many linens, a set of parlor chairs given by Mr. and Mrs. C.D. Nowels, and a marble top dressing case by the W. R. Nowels. Mr. and Mrs. T. W. Grant gave a parlor lamp, and the Holdridge Clark’s presented a clock to the couple. Other gifts included butter dish, tinware, silver sugar spoon, a pickle dish, and a painted lambrequin. (I had to look up the word lambrequin, which is a mantle covering or a valence.)
Yes, I learn something new every day.
I enjoyed this short trip through this newsy album – a trip back in time. I hope you did also.
Please join the Jasper County Historical Society members in hearing Dr. Jerry McKim share his research of Alter Pond in the Antcliff Addition north of Rensselaer. It will be after a brief meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 20 at the Jasper County Historical Society Museum, 479 N. Van Rensselaer Street, Rensselaer.
The Museum is open the first and third Saturdays each month from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.