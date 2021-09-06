RED OAK – Donald Arthur Buck, age 85, passed away suddenly Friday evening, August 27, 2021, at Nash UNC Health Care near Rocky Mount, NC.
He was born on July 24, 1936 in Peru, IL, the youngest of seven children to Alexander Peter Buck and Laura Anna (Quesse) Buck.
He attended primary and secondary school in Mendota, IL, before attending and graduating from Purdue University in 1958 with a degree in pharmacy.
On August 10, 1957, he married his high school sweetheart, Rose Marie Herman, and to this union were born four children: Jay, Jeffrey, JeanneMarie, and Jonathan.
In August of 1969, the young family moved to Hoopeston, where they started Don B Pharmacy, serving the community for 20 years, when they sold the agency. The couple divorced shortly thereafter. Don subsequently married Jan Tovey, and moved to North Carolina. Jan passed away several years ago.
Don was married again in June of 2013 to his current wife, Mary Alice Eason Maier Buck, and settled down in Rocky Mount, NC, where the couple lived happily together, until his passing.
During his long life, he enjoyed his family, traveling, scuba-diving, skiing, model trains, and the 1985 Chicago Bears.
He leaves to mourn: his wife, Mary Alice; his first wife, Rose; their four children, Jay (Barb) and Jeff (Mercy) of Houston, JeanneMarie (Arden) of Berthoud, CO, and Jonathan (Jill) of Atlanta; five grandchildren: Alexander, Katherine, Grace, Eleanor, and Lauren; many loving cousins; as well as step-children, Mark and Kevin Tovey and their families. He was preceded in death by his parents and his six siblings: Wilbur, Howard, John, Dorothy, Arnold, and Bonnie Jean.
A Funeral Service to celebrate Don’s Life was held August 31st at the Good Shepherd Episcopal Church in Rocky Mount, NC. Memorials may be made in Don’s memory to Golden East Railroad Modelers (GERM), 1100 N Wesleyan Blvd, Rocky Mount, NC 27804. You may share memories and condolences with the family by visiting the website of Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Services (www.wheelerwoodlief.com).
May the good Lord bless him and reunite him with those loved ones who predeceased him.