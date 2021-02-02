Dolores C. Harris
Dolores Carol “Dody” Harris, 90, Lafayette, passed away Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at Franciscan Health St. Elizabeth East.
She was born Jan. 25, 1931, in Veedersburg. On April 12, 1951, she married John W. “Bill” Harris in Crawfordsville. He preceded her in death in January 2011.
Dolores graduated from Lafayette Jefferson High School.
Dolores was a homemaker and enjoyed knitting.
Surviving are children William E. (Julie) Harris, Lafayette, Val L. (Ken) Hilbun, Lafayette, John R. Harris, Clarks Hill, and Rebecca S. (Rich) Crowell, Delton, Mich. Also surviving are 12 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
Dolores was preceded in death by a sister, Ann Scheurich; and two brothers, Wayne and Claude Smith.
A private family service will be held at the grave.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing may contribute in her name to Brady Lane Church Food Pantry.
