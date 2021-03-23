LOWELL — The Indiana State Police would like to congratulate Lisa Black on her recent retirement from the Lowell Regional Laboratory after 35 years of dedicated service.
Black was hired in August 1985 as a serologist. In 1995, she transitioned to become a DNA analyst and in 1997 she was promoted to DNA supervisor for the north zone where she continued in the role until her retirement.
Black was instrumental over the years on several high-profile cases, the highlight of her career being her assistance with the April Tinsley homicide case in Ft. Wayne. She was one of the DNA analysts on that case for the Indiana State Police.
Black stated that she enjoyed her time with the Indiana State Police Laboratory Division, and that she “looks forward to doing as little as possible in retirement!”
She resides in Jasper County with her family.