The Kentland Rotary Club meets at the Kentland Community Center at noon for lunch together every Tuesday.
President Kirby Drey reminded the membership July 13 that the Early Bird Raffle Drawing and breakfast will be held on Saturday, Aug. 7, at the Community Center.
He also reminded everyone that the new district governor, Jane Roush, will be visiting the club for lunch during the regular meeting on July 27.
President Drey requested that every member bring a prospective member to lunch with Roush.
Earlier in the year, Kentland Librarian and Rotary Club member Roberta Dewing was presented with a copy of "The Rotary Book of Readings" as a thank you for her term of service as president of the Kentland Rotary Club during 2019-2020.