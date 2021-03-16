Crescent-Iroquois Community Unit District #249's Board of Education conducted a regular meeting March 15 in the Crescent City Grade School gym. Board president Steve Massey called the meeting to order at 7 p.m. with six board members present: Jody Niebuhr, Becky Dirks, Brock Johnson, Tim Kollmann, Massey and Candi Butzow. Also present was Superintendent Rod Grimsley and guests Emily Schunke and Nicole Trumble.
During the time for public input, Schunke, organizer of the Crescent-Iroquois Foundation, advised the board of updates in regards to the acquisition of and intentions for Crescent-Iroquois High School.
Items discussed included the school calendar, graduation for CCGS 8th graders, the use of ESSR II funds, delaying state testing until the fall, considering adopting a waiver in which full-time staff could enroll their students in District #249, and the posting of jobs.
The superintendent's report noted everything is going well and included an expense spreadsheet for the year which noted what had been budgeted in certain areas and what had actually been spent.
The principal's report, prepared by James DeMay, said school enrollment is the same, gave an update on athletics, and noted smart boards have been installed in classrooms. In regards to the grade school building, some work had to be done on piping, and a meeting took place on March 11 about the emergency operations plan. CCGS students participated in “Read Across America” March 1-5, with dress-up days and activities throughout the week. On Feb. 26, Lainey Scher, a Watseka Community High School senior and member of the WCHS FFA, presented a program to K-4th graders. The board needs to have discussion on storage areas as space is becoming limited.
DeMay noted state testing was delayed until fall as he felt it was important to continue to final steps of the school year without much interruption. One hundred percent of staff and students participated in the 5Essentials survey.
In its first action, the board approved minutes of the Feb. 21 meeting, the February treasurer's report, March bills, the Imprest fund and petty cash reports of February; left the closed minutes closed, the destruction of audio tapes older than 18 months, approved graduation for 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 27 in the CCGS gym, and approved the intergovernmental agreement with Cissna Park for speech services for the next school year.
The board then approved the rehiring of two non-tenured teachers for the 2021-22 school year: Jane Daniels, junior high math and science, and Angela Rayman, third grade.
The calendar for the next school year set a teachers' institute on Monday, Aug. 16, with the students' first day in school Tuesday, Aug. 17, which will be a half-day. Students will have two full weeks off for Christmas break with teachers conducting an institute on Monday, Jan. 3, and students returning to classrooms on Tuesday, Jan. 4. A spring break will take place March 21-25. The calendar was put together after comparing it to the calendars of Watseka, Cissna Park and Iroquois West. Grimsley noted the calendar was set up to be as compatible as possible with the three accepting school districts.
The board adjourned the regular meeting at 8:04 p.m. to enter an executive session to discuss the appointment, employment, compensation, discipline, performance, or dismissal of specific employees of the district or legal counsel for the district, including hearing testimony on a complaint lodged against an employe or against legal counsel for the district to determine its validity. However, a meeting to consider an increase in compensation for a specific employee of a public body that is subject to the local government wage increase transparency act may not be closed and shall be open to the public and posted and held in accordance with this Act.
When the board reconvened after the executive session, it hired Heather Gerth as an ELA/SS teacher for the junior high next year.
The next meeting will be at 7 p.m. Monday, April 19 at CCGS.