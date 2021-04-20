The board of education of Crescent-Iroquois Community Unit District #249 conducted a waiver hearing at 6:45 p.m. Monday, April 19, prior to its regular meeting. Present for this hearing were board members Jody Niebuhr, Becky Dirks, Steve Massey, Christi Pheifer and Candi Butzow. Superintendent Rod Grimsley explained the process to members and explained what the waiver would allow.
After the hearing, the board then began its regular meeting with all above-listed board members present, in addition to Tim Kollmann. Those present recited the Pledge of Allegiance.
Grimsley led discussion on non-action items. This included explaining the ESSER II funds and how it is hoped to use these funds to upgrade the air conditioning at the school. Once the cost estimates have been gathered, the grant application process will begin. It was noted baseball needs to be added to the Unit 9 sports co-op and school fees for next year will remain the same. Board members were encouraged to come up with ideas on how they anticipate the next school year will go. This includes things such as putting the school day back to 8:20 a.m. to 3:20 p.m. and, hopefully, more leniency in regards to play equipment and such.
The superintendent's report was read by Grimsley. In regards to building and grounds, Grimsley is still working on a process for storing or shredding old high school records; he is working with a representative from the Illinois State Board of Education and the EPA to get hazardous chemicals removed from the high school building (mainly the science lab and art room). At the grade school, asbestos removal in the former kindergarten room is set to begin the week after July 4. Once the asbestos is removed, the room will need to have a new ceiling grid, paint, possibly lights, and flooring replaced. During the summer, some of the work on the Ten-Year Health Life Safety report will begin. For transportation, discussion took place on what to do with the school's old white bus; an updated expense spreadsheet was shared, and state and federal reporting continues on a monthly basis.
Grimsley read over principal James DeMay's report. After enrollment totals were discussed, the board learned there were seven athletes participating in the girls' basketball program with Unit 9, seven students were taking part in track, and next fall boys will be able to participate in baseball. Cross country will be offered at CCGS, with Heather Johnson as the coach. Smart board training will take place during the May 7 institute day.
DeMay's report for the grade school building noted all required drills for ROE have taken place, the Crescent-Iroquois Booster Club conducted a book fair April 14-15, and discussion needs to take place concerning storage areas of the school. The brick building has a lot of mold and mildew and the garage is running out of space. Over the summer, it is planned to get the kindergarten class moved back to its original room by the gym, with second grade moving to the current kindergarten room and fourth grade moving to the present second grade room. State testing will take place in the fall. Eighth grade graduation has been set for 6 p.m. Thursday, May 27, in the CCGS gym. Limited seating will be available.
In its first action, the board approved minutes of the March 15 regular meeting, the March 31 treasurer's report, payment of April bills, the reports for Imprest Fund and petty cash; leaving closed minutes closed, and destructing audio tapes older than 18 months. Fiscal Year 22 meeting dates are approved with all meetings to begin at 7 p.m.: July 19, August 16, September 20, October 18, November 15, December 20, January 24 (changed due to Martin Luther King holiday), February 22, March 21, April 18, May 16 and June 20.
Fees for the next school year will remain the same: high school registration, $55; kindergarn-fourth grade, $25; fifth through eighth grade, $60. The cost of a breakfast will be $1.85, a lunch will cost $2.60, and milk is available for 35-cents each. Membership and fees to the IESA for the next school year were also approved.
The board approved Russell Leigh and Associates to perform the district audit, approved adding baseball to the sports co-op with Watseka Unit 9, and approved the waiver requeset for School Code Section 5/10-20.12a. This waiver will allow full-time employees to enroll their children in District #249 without having to pay tuition.
The board entered an executive session to discuss the appointment, employment, compensation, discipline, performance, or dismissal of specific employees of the district or legal counsel for the district, including hearing testimony on a complaint lodged against an employee or against legal counsel for the district to determine its validity. However, a meeting to consider an increase in compensation to a specific employee of a public body that is subject to the local government Wage Increase Transparency Act may not be closed and shall be open to the public and posted and held in accordance with this act.
Following the executive session, the board re-entered the regular session and approved the hiring of Samantha J. Thomas a a teacher for the next school year.
A special meeting was set for 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 28, to allow the board to reorganize after the election.
Adjournment came at about 8:25 p.m., with the next meeting set for 7 p.m. Monday, May 17.