The Crescent-Iroquois Community Unit District #249 Board of Education conducted an amended budget hearing at 6:55 p.m., just prior to its regular meeting at 7. Present for the budget hearing were Steve Massey, Brock Johnson, Christy Pheifer and Jody Niebuhr, with Candi Butzow arriving soon after roll call was taken. Also present was superintendent Rod Grimsley. The budget hearing adjourned at 7:06 p.m.
The regular meeting was called to order just after the hearing with the same board members present. Board president Steve Massey led those present in the Pledge of Allegiance.
There were no changes to the agenda, so the board went on to non-action discussion items. Supt. Grimsley noted he, Niebuhr and Butzow met June 16 to discuss the best use of ESSER II funds. The first item they wanted to address was learning loss due to the pandemic so they hired a teacher aide. The purchase of mini-splits (air conditioner/heater units) was approved, with some electric work needing to be done before they are installed. The summer work, being completed with Life Safety funds, noted asbestos removal in the kindergarten room will take place July 5-12. After that, ceiling tiles will be replaced, painting will be done and other work to get the room ready for students in August. The concrete steps on the east side of the cafeteria will be replaced, making them AMA-accessible.
Grimsley noted information from the ISBE and IDPH changes week-to-week, so as of now it is not known if students will be required to wear masks when school resumes in August. The board will follow ISBE and IDPH requirements in regards to the school dealing with the pandemic. In regards to the amended budget, the only change was the addition of $15,000 in expenses to the Health Life Safety account.
Massey shared there is a fellow who would like to look at the high school with the intent of learning some of the school's history. Massey also addressed Jody Munsterman and thanked her for her years of service as she recently retired from teaching.
The board approved minutes of the May 17 regular meeting, the treasurer's report dated May 31, 2021, the payment of bills dated June 21, the Imprest Fund and petty cash reports of May 31; left closed minutes closed, and allowed the destruction of audio tapes older than 18 months.
Ryan E. Jones was hired to serve as a Physical Education teacher for the upcoming school year. The amended budget for the 2021-22 school year was approved, as was the consolidated district plan for the upcoming school year.
The board entered an executive session at approximately 7:37 p.m. to discuss the appointment, employment, compensation, discipline, performance, or dismissal of specific employees of the district or legal counsel for the district, including hearing testimony on a complaint lodged against an employee or against legal counsel for the district to determine its validity. However, a meeting to consider an increase in compensation to a specific employee of a public body that is subject to the local government Wage Increase Transparency Act may not be closed and shall be open to the public and posted and held in accordance with this act.
The executive session adjourned around 7:45 p.m. and then reconvened into the regular session. At that time a revised contract with interim superintendnet Rod Grimsley was approved, along with the hourly wages for the school manager and district manager.
Adjournment was at 7:55 p.m. with the next meeting set for 7 p.m. Monday, July 19.