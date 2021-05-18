Ag & Natural Resources Educator
Purdue Extension Benton and Warren Co.
Indiana Pesticide Clean Sweep Project is designed to collect and dispose of suspended, canceled, banned, unusable, opened, unopened or just unwanted pesticides and is sponsored by the Office of Indiana State Chemist. This year we will be collecting these unwanted pesticide materials from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm Wednesday August 18th at the Fountain County Fairgrounds, 476 US Hwy 136 just west of Veedersburg.
All public and private schools, golf courses, nurseries, farmers, ag dealers, cities, towns, municipalities and county units of government are invited and urged to use this opportunity to safely dispose of unwanted pesticides that may include weed killers, insecticides, rodenticides, fungicides or miticides. I feel like the preceding is a complete list, but you may even have some other sort of life killing compound that I’ve never heard of. You will need to fill out a planning form ahead of time to let the folks at the State Chemist’s Office know what you intend to bring, but odds are good they can take whatever you have. The disposal service is free of charge for up to 250 pounds per participant. Over 250 pounds there will be a $2.00 per pound charge.
To take advantage of this opportunity to legally dispose of unwanted pesticide products at little or no cost, start the process by completing a Pesticide Clean Sweep Planning Form and then mail, email or fax that form to the Office of the Indiana State Chemist. Forms are available in the Warren County Extension office at 14 Railroad Street in Williamsport. You can also contact Jon Charlesworth via phone at 765-762-3231 or email charles6@purdue.edu. Leave me your email or physical mailing address and I will send you the planning form with instructions.