JASPER COUNTY, Ind. — There will be many lessons we take away from 2020, such as discovering how to Zoom or learning how to wash our hands properly. But one lesson libraries have already been working on for some time is how to bring our information more easily into your lives.
Over the past year, Jasper County Public Library has been working with our unique local history files to make these records available virtually. Creating a digital copy of our records not only preserves them for future generations but also makes them available to groups who might not otherwise be able to use them.
One of the library's earliest digital projects was a website dedicated to oral histories of northern Jasper County settlers. These interviews were conducted on cassette tape in the 1990s by volunteers from the DeMotte Historical Society.
The transcripts of the interviews have been available for some time. Now you can listen to the actual recordings at our community audio collection at the Internet Archive, https://archive.org/details/@myjcpl.
While this improves access for those who prefer to listen rather than read, we know that these additions mean much more for some library users.
“I was able to hear my grandmother's voice even though she had passed before I was born,” said Kim Hunter, a library assistant at Rensselaer. “I felt more connected to her.”
Another project that is breathing new life into old files is the transcription of our local genealogy records.
In the 1960s, DAR Regent Margaret (Babcock) Paulus bequeathed the library several books of genealogy records she had compiled about local families.
Because these notes were hand-written, they have been a stumbling block to those interested in accessing the information, especially in an age of computer access and dwindling time.
Thanks to dedicated volunteers, currently Paula Reed and before her the late Andy Mehall, most of those volumes have been painstakingly typed, page by page, into machine-searchable text. Library staff took that text a further step this past year and created the first of what will be a series of edited, foot-noted ebooks. The first of these, JCPL Warren Genealogy, is available at the Internet Archive.
Finally, they have also been working on bringing local video into the 21st century. In the late 1990s, several community groups came together with Saint Joseph's College to sponsor a series of Teaching Fellows videos discussing the arts and local history.
Those videos were originally converted from VHS to DVD in 2011 and now are in the process of being brought digitally to the library's YouTube channel www.youtube.com/user/myjcpl, where they can be watched on-demand.
You can find all of these projects and more on our history page www.myjcpl.org/history. Check back as they continue to improve its outreach on the local files entrusted to your library.