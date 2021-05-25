CRESCENT CITY, ILLINOIS — Kara Dexter, of Crescent City, was named to the dean’s list at Olivet Nazarene University during the recently completed spring 2021 semester. To qualify for inclusion on the dean’s list, a student must have been enrolled as a full-time undergraduate student and must have attained a semester grade point average of 3.50 or higher on a 4.00 grading scale.
Dexter, daughter of David and Linda Dexter, Crescent City, graduated from Watseka Community High School in 2016. Her grandparents are Jim and Carol Dexter of Crescent City, Judy Bryant of Watseka, and Melvin and Marj Krueger of Milford. Her proud sister, Jamie Dexter, resides in Dallas, Texas.
A nurses’ pinning ceremony took place at ONU on May 7, with Kara having the honor of being pinned by her Grandma Dexter who was a nurse 37 years. Graduation Day took place on May 8 at ONU.
Dexter has accepted a position at Riverside Hospital, Kankakee, in the med/surg unit.