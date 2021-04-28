WHITE COUNTY — Tri Global Energy, a developer of utility-scale renewable energy projects, has entered into an agreement to sell two renewable energy projects in White County.
Sold are the 180-megawatt Hoosier Line Wind project and the 400-megawatt Honey Creek Solar project to Leeward Renewable Energy, a renewable energy company that owns and operates about 2,000 megawatts of generating capacity.
“Hoosier Line Wind and Honey Creek Solar represent a significant milestone for TGE, our first expansion to Indiana,” said John Billingsley, chairman and CEO of Tri Global Energy.
The wind and solar power projects are targeted to be operational as early as 2023 and represent the first deal between the two Dallas, Texas-based companies and the first renewable project sales for Tri Global Energy in Indiana.
Hoosier Line Wind will have 30-45 turbines and will be located about a mile west of Monon, spanning across Monon, Honey Creek and Princeton townships to the Jasper County line.
Honey Creek Solar will be located northeast of Reynolds and cover 2,100 acres of land. When built, it will be one of the larger projects in the state.
TGE has regional offices in Reynolds and Harford City, Indiana and also has other renewable projects under development in the state.
Since the origination of these projects in 2019, Tri Global Energy has been the project developer. The company will continue as a co-development partner under the sale arrangement with Leeward Renewable Energy.
“We are pleased to reach agreement with Tri Global Energy to acquire these well-planned development assets, and to partner with Tri Global on their continued development,” said Jason Allen, CEO of Leeward Renewable Energy.
About 50 landowners are involved with both Hoosier Line Wind and the Honey Creek. PJM utility interconnection and environmental studies are currently under way, officials said.