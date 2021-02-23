Hot Carter Obit Pic 1.jpg

MR. CARTER
Dennis Carter

Dennis Carter, 73, from Hoopeston, passed away peacefully on February 16th in Vancouver, WA.

Dennis is survived by children; Dustin Carter, Dana Fritz, and Alex Carter; step-brother, Ernie Trent; brother, Ronald Carter; half-sister, MaryAnn Hilleary. He is predeceased by wife, Jean Renne’ (Underwood); father, Earl; step-father, Ernest Trent; mother, Dorothy (Egnew) Carter-Trent; brother, Randy; sister, Becky (Carter) Waters; and half-brother, Jeff Trent.

Dennis would go out of his way to help and protect others. The world was a better place because of him and we are comforted by all the good he did and the love he expressed to others.

A virtual service celebrating Dennis’s life is available at www.omegaservices.com. Memorials: Dennis Carter Memorial, 2730 Wharton Way, Normal, IL 61761.

