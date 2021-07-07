DEMOTTE — Sept. 1 is the deadline for all 501(c)3 not-for-profit organizations to submit grant applications to the DeMotte Women’s Circle of Giving for funding.
In past years, the grants have gone to diverse groups such as Kankakee Valley High School band, Keener Township Fire Department, DeMotte Historical Society, Girl Scouts, Little League, DES Art Department, DCS Band, EMS, and the Town of DeMotte.
Individual teachers are eligible for grants to help fund a one-time only classroom project. Grants are awarded for amounts ranging from $200 up to $2,000. This is a full circle of giving, with every dollar paid in by members of the DeMotte Women’s Circle of Giving being then paid out in grants to the community.
Grant applications and more information about the easy grant writing process may be obtained by contacting Charlotte at 987-6320; online through the Jasper Foundation at www.jaspernewtonfoundation.org; or send an email to info@jasperfdn.org.