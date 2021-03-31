DEMOTTE, IND. — For the first time in numerous months, the DeMotte Town Council meeting was held in person with a virtual option on March 22.
Town Manager Heather Tokarz reported that the sewer project is moving forward and that the last Bid Awarded Notification (BAN) closed on March 18.
Chip Thompson from Abonmarche Consultants also gave an update on the I 65 Project Division A & Division B water-sewer expansion projects. I 65 Project Division A, which is south of town to Castongia’s began potholing, and I 65 Project Division B opened bids on March 19. Grimmer Construction was the lowest bidder at $4.8 million. This bid has been submitted to SRF for approval.
In other news, Tokarz reported that the Easter Egg Hunt for 2021 has been cancelled. She added that the color of the county affected this decision. Jasper County is currently in yellow and would need to be in blue to consider doing the event. Tokarz is currently working with the Health Department on opening the pool and possibly having other events this summer.
Police Chief Tom Jarrette reported that the Spillman training for the new records system is near completion and will be up and running soon. He also added that he is working with Tokarz for a PPE Equipment Grant for equipment and possibly an air purifier. Jarrette said that the police officers will be taking sections of town and working to motivate owners with junk vehicles, and other issues to clean up their property.
Street Superintendent Jeff Powers reported that spring leaf pick up will be the week of April 12, and branch pick up will begin in May on the first Monday of May, which is May 3rd
Office Manager Donna Shear reported that there will be a Biggest Loser Contest again this year. This will begin on April 5 and run through June 30. There will be a prize for the first, second and third place winners.
Shear added that a company named DOXO wanted to be a third-party online bill payment option for the town’s utility bills. After some research, it was found there are many complaints about this company and that their fees were higher than Invoice Cloud, the town’s current online bill pay option. This company also has it set up in a google search that makes it appear that they are a bill payment option for the Town ofDeMotte. With the many complaints about this company, the high fees, and their misleading information online, she called this company and told them the town is not interested in using their service.