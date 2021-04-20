DEMOTTE, Ind. — While this week hasn’t felt much like spring, the Town of DeMotte is moving forward with several plans to get people back to the parts in hopes for a “return to normalcy” this summer.
After being closed last year, the Spencer Park Pool is scheduled to open on May 29.
“People may notice the pool looking a little fresher this year and that is because we have done some improvements including a new paint job,” said DeMotte Town Manager Heather Tokarz.
There will be no season passes this year, because the town doesn’t know at this point if the pool will have to be closed for certain periods of time due to the county’s COVID-19 metrics.
“We didn’t want to sell season passes and then have to be closed for a while,” said Tokarz. “We are looking at doing some special discounts.”
Some discount offerings already approved include free admission for anyone two and younger and 62 and older. Also, all military veterans with proper ID will receive free admission.
The pool’s preliminary plans are to be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day.
“We have taken some precautions like installing push buttons for the showers, and hands-free dryers and sinks,” said Tokarz. “Masks are still required to be worn entering the pool but can be taken off once they get to their seat. There will be social distancing set up as well. We really want to have a normal summer.”
The town is offering swim lessons starting May 3. You can signup at Town Hall, or the pool once it opens.
Little Free Libraries
Another way the Town of DeMotte is trying to get people back to the parks is with the newly installed Little Free Libraries, with a location at Garden Park, Field of Dreams (by the south parking lot), and Spencer Park (close to the playground equipment).
Little Free Libraries inspire a love of reading, building communities, and sparking creativity by fostering neighborhood book exchanges around the world. Through Little Free Library book exchanges, millions of books are exchanged each year, profoundly increasing access to books for readers of all ages and backgrounds.
“One of our park board members Leann Doffin came up with the idea of getting it started at our parks,” said Tokarz. “Each of the little libraries was made by the Kankakee Valley High School Introduction to Construction class led by teacher Mr. Scott. We are looking for anyone who would want to put some books out in these locations. They can be children’s books or books for adults.”
There is no charge for taking a book, and book exchanges are encouraged.
“This is a way to encourage our community to read and start something neat at our community parks,” said Tokarz. “I hope it becomes very successful. We are going to stamp the books and maybe see how far some of them will travel.”
Movie in the Park
The very popular Movie in the Park is set to return in July at Spencer Park.
“We are trying to bring the park events back,” said Tokarz. “We want to put these events on in a way that they are safe for everyone.”
Now DeMotte and area residents await anxiously for the upcoming announcement of the fate of the 2021 Touch of Dutch festival.