DEMOTTE, Ind. — DeMotte American Legion Post 440 Honor Guard will present the Colors and conduct Memorial Day services at several locations Monday, May, 31.
Times are approximate:
- Catholic Cemetery - 8:30 a.m.
- Holland Cemetery - 9 a.m.
- DeMotte Cemetery - 9:30 a.m
- Oak Grove Christian Retirement Village - 10 a.m.
- The Veterans Plaza (downtown DeMotte) - 10:30 a.m.
The Memorial Day program will take place at 11 a.m. at the American Legion Post 440 Building located at 1011 15th Street S.E. Post 440 member Dan Lewandowski will be the guest speaker. A 21-gun salute will honor all Veterans with a reception to follow. Everyone is invited to attend.