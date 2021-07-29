JASPER COUNTY — Jasper County Sheriff’s Department deputies arrested a DeMotte man for the alleged theft of several items in rural Jasper County this summer.
Ronald L. Wireman, 53, was charged with two counts of theft, including the theft of property valuing between $750 and $50,000, which carries a Level 6 felony.
According to police, an investigation into the theft of a utility trailer that contained hydraulic equipment, hoses and a Honda generator from a local company began in April. The company is located at County Road 1100 North and U.S. 231.
When deputies met with a member of the company, he advised that the trailer was equipped with a GPS system and it was showing that the trailer was sitting stationary at a specific address nearby.
A search warrant was obtained on July 15 and upon entering a barn located on the property in question, deputies located some of the reported stolen equipment among many other items. The property owner said that he rented the barn to someone named Ron. Further investigation revealed that the person was Ronald Wireman.
Deputies arrested Wireman and transported him to the county jail. All items of value were secured by the JSCD and released to the rightful owners.
Arrests and criminal charges are mere accusations. Every person is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.