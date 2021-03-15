DEMOTTE, Ind. — The DeMotte Historical Society Museum is now open each Saturday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. located in Spencer Park.
It is an ideal place to learn about your community. For further information call 219-987-3063.
Rain and freezing rain this morning...then cloudy late. High 38F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Higher wind gusts possible..
Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low around 35F. ENE winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: March 15, 2021 @ 11:59 am
DEMOTTE, Ind. — The DeMotte Historical Society Museum is now open each Saturday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. located in Spencer Park.
It is an ideal place to learn about your community. For further information call 219-987-3063.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription