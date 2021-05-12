DEMOTTE, Ind. — Kindergarten had an onsite “field trip” involving different community helpers on Wednesday, May 5th.
Visitors included:
- Indiana Conservation Officer ICO Pat Malia and K9 Marsh
- ICO Terri Millefoglie from Indiana Department of Natural Resources
- Doug Sekema from Homewood Disposal
- Firefighters from Keener Township Vol Fire Dept.
- EMTs from Keener Township EMS
- Mr. Dorn came by with a combine
- Officer Suarez and Officer Holder their K9 units from the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department
- A tow truck from Cheever’s Towing
“Everyone including the teachers, learned so much from these presenters,” stated teacher Sally Molenar. “We are beyond thankful for these heroes for going above and beyond and making today a memorable one for everyone involved.”