DeMOTTE – The DeMotte Christian School Eagles proved that they can fly around the track as they wrapped up a terrific track and field season by competing in five Indiana State Middle School championship meet events.
The team also knocked down six school records this spring season despite the loss of last year’s season to COVID-19, meaning several athletes had last competed two years ago.
Coaches James Blom and Angela Roosma knew they had some strong athletes ready to compete for the middle school track team this year. But the team exceeded their expectations. In a season where there were question marks across the lineup because of limited real-track experience, there was a lot of experimenting going on.
“The only athletes we’d ever seen on an actual track were the eighth-graders and that was back when they were sixth-graders,” said Blom, “so to try and get the most points and the best times in a track meet was a bit of a puzzle, especially for the first couple of meets.”
Compounding that issue is the size of the student body at DMC. DeMotte Christian has a middle school enrollment of 85 students and they don’t have a track to practice on so it is even more amazing of an accomplishment considering that they are usually competing against much larger schools with well-established programs.
The finale of the season was the qualification of five entries in the Indiana State Middle School Track Championships held in Terre Haute. Ava Dase broke the school shot-put record on her way to a ninth place finish. Zach Frieden placed second, while the 4x800-meter relay team finished in eighth place and the 4x400 team finished 10th. They all broke their own school records that they had set previously in the season.
The triple-jump was not held at the state meet.
Sophie Bakker was a participant in four of the six records broken this season. On her own, Bakker ran an 2:32.9 in the 800 run, eclipsing the previous record of 2:36.0 from 1987. She also jumped 32’7” in the triple jump, besting the 1982 school record of 30’7.5”.
Additionally, she joined her twin Claire Bakker, Gabby McDaniel and Ella Rottier in the 4x800, finishing in 11:03.32. The prior record of 11:38 was set in 1998.
Lastly, the Bakker twins, McDaniel and Gabbi Diener set the new school record of 4:38.48 in the 4x400. The previous record, of which Diener’s mom had a part in, was 4:45.31.
Frieden sailed the discus 152’2”, over 10 feet further than the previous record of 142”1” set in 1994. Dase put the shot 34’6.75” to best the 2011 record of 33’10”.
Early in the season, the teams set their sights on winning the conference championship meet which was to be held at Trinity Christian College in Illinois.
Competing against the other seven conference schools, the boys won the title, led by Frieden and Luke Bayci in the field events and Hunter Drain and Tanyon Bakker in the distance events. The girls’ team came in a close second.