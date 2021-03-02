DeMOTTE — The DeMotte Christian School Lady Eagles ran roughshod over the competition on Saturday, Feb 27 when they hosted a four-team basketball tournament.
The DMC girls are unbeaten on the season, going to 15-0 after this tourney. In fact, this particular group of girls has only suffered one loss since sixth grade.
The Lady Eagles outscored Victory Christian 42-19 in the final game of the tournament, with Sophie Bakker scoring exactly one-half of her team’s total points as she notched 21 in the game. Twin sister Claire was the next highest with nine points and Ava Dase had four.
Contributing two apiece were Allie Myers, Audrey DeVries and Jorie Rottier.
DMC controlled both the floor and the boards both offensively and defensively. Dase snagged most every rebound.
To reach the finals, DMC had first beaten Protestant Reformed Christian and Victory Christian defeated Highland Christian.
The DMC Lady Eagles are coached by former Covenant Christian High School varsity coaches Dave Heerema and Sherry Schurman.
At Covenant Christian — DeMotte
Victory Christian 03-05-16-03—19
DeMotte Christian 10-13-13-06—42
(2’s-3’s-FTA-FTM-TP)
Lady Lions: Anne Penner 0-1-0-0-3; Allie Blake 0-1-0-0-3; Kristen Penner 3-0-0-0-6; Ellen Penner 1-
1-2-2-7; Gabby Erazo 0-0-0-0-0; Olivia Taylor 0-0-0-0-0; Chloe Coleman 0-0-0-0-0; Izzy SHerwood 0-0-0-0-0.
Lady Eagles: Ella Rottier 0-0-0-0-0; Gabby McDaniel 0-0-0-0-0; Abbey Talarek 0-0-0-0-0; Claire Bakker 3-1-0-0-9; Sophie Bakker 6-2-4-3-21; Allie Myers 1-0-2-0-2; Audrey DeVries 1-0-0-0-2; Jorie Rottier 1-0-0-0-2; Ava Dase 2-0-4-0-4.