DELPHI — A reward fund that was established to prompt people with information about the February 2017 homicides of two teen girls received a financial boost Monday.
According to the Indiana State Police, an anonymous donor dropped $100,000 into the investigation fund, which will now be given to whomever can provide information to police that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for the deaths of Abigail Williams and Liberty German near the Monon High Bridge Trail in Delphi.
The reward fund now stands at $325,000.
The bodies of the two teen girls were discovered Feb. 14, 2017, near the Monon High Bridge Trail in Delphi one day after a relative dropped the girls off for a two-hour hike on an off-day from school. When they failed to show on an agreed-upon pick-up time, an all-out search commenced.
Despite worldwide media attention, especially around the anniversary of the girls’ deaths, hasn’t yet yielded the final puzzle piece investigators say they need to move the case forward.
The case has recently been the focus of several crime documentary shows that include HLN’s “Down the Hill” TV and podcast segments, “In Pursuit with John Walsh” and an upcoming episode of “People Investigates” on the Investigation Discovery Plus app.
The public has used social media to spread the word about the case as well, but investigators are asking that people refrain from posting side-by-side photographs of the suspect sketch with people they believe may be involved.
“These types of posts do not help the investigation and can slander innocent people and their families,” ISP stated in a press release. “We want to thank the public for their continued desire to help solve this case, but please do this with the consideration of others in mind.”
Instead, investigators ask that people contact law enforcement with tips and information they may have, however seemingly minor in detail, to 844-459-5786 or via email at abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com.
When using the tip hotline, police ask that people provide as much information as possible, such as the full name of the person of interest, their date of birth or approximate age, physical description, address, vehicle information, why they could be involved, and if they have a connection to Delphi.
The information provided will be sent directly to the team of investigators that ISP says is still actively working on the case every day.
Police added that they will contact tipsters should they need more information.
As with any homicide investigation, ISP and the Carroll County Sheriff's Office both said they will not publicly clear anyone in the case until an arrest has been made.