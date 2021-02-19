DELPHI — Improving Delphi’s park system is the focus of a new survey that will be distributed later this month by members of the city’s Parks and Recreation Advisory Board.
The survey will ask Delphi residents to comment on current park usage and potential park improvements. The advisory board hopes to use the survey to assess how often the parks are used and why, or if they are being used at all.
The survey will also ask people about the value of adding a dog park.
“Delphi’s parks are beautiful treasures and we’re hoping to expand their usage,” said Lisa Perry, Delphi Parks and Recreation Advisory Board president. “We also hope to make citizens aware of what we have.”
The survey will be distributed via postal mail by the end of the month. It also will be posted on the advisory board’s social media pages and on the city’s website — www.cityofdelphi.org. People are encouraged to reply online or return a print copy to the drop box in the lobby at the Delphi City Building, 201 S. Union St.
The city operates five parks that are managed by Aaron Lyons.
Riley Park is Delphi’s largest park, adjacent to Deer Creek and Indiana 39/US 421 east of Washington Street. It houses a lighted softball field with concession stand, tennis court, basketball court, a modern playground and rest rooms. The park has a gazebo, a picnic shelter with tables and grill, and Riley Cabin — a year-round facility with restrooms. All three of these structures can be reserved and rented at the city office.
Between Hamilton Street and Washington Street, on the south side of Deer Creek, is Riley Park Annex. The annex also includes multiple ball diamonds as well as soccer fields and restrooms. Riley Park Annex land has been acquired gradually through the 1990s. Fishing and canoeing are available in Deer Creek, and a trail transverses the park along the creek. A trail under the Washington Street Bridge connects the annex to the main Riley Park.
Delphi City Park is located in Delphi’s east end, between Monroe and Main streets. It features a large, well-equipped playground for young children, a basketball court, open field, restrooms, water, grills and picnic tables. It also has a large historic shelter house that can be reserved and rented at the city office.
George Obear Overlook Park is Delphi’s newest, donated to the city by U.S. Aggregates in 2003. It honors the volunteer work of a prominent local attorney who worked with the limestone quarry officials to resolve issues surrounding the city’s water supply.
Trailhead Park is located south of Delphi on Indiana 25, adjacent to Deer Creek. The area includes a picnic shelter and tables, grills and water, as well as access to fishing and canoeing. A suspension bridge connects the park with the Delphi Historic Trails system.
For more information, contact Perry at delphiparksandrecadvisoryboard@gmail.com.