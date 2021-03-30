MCCLELLAN TOWNSHIP, Ind. — The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) are investigating the deaths of more than 30 deer located in the fenced-in bison area of the Kankakee Sands.
DNR is awaiting test results from the Animal Disease Diagnosis Lab at Purdue University.
“We started getting reports on the dead deer in that area around Feb. 27,” said Joe Caudell, Assistant Director DNR Fish and Wildlife. “When you don’t have a good suspect on why they died the results could take awhile.”
Caudell did add that all 30-plus deer that were founded deceased did test negative for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD).
“I can’t speculate until all of the tests come back, but I do think it’s an isolated event,” said Caudell.
Trevor Edmonson, site manager at the Kankakee Sands told the Newton County Enterprise that the deceased deer were found after the late February snow had melted and they were found spread out over a few days.
Edmonson also didn’t want to speculate on the cause of deaths but did say that starvation is a general belief.
“The area of the bison is not good forage for them and they refuse to leave that pasture,” said Edmonson. “It is a protected area for them but then that hard snow hit at the wrong time. Once we figure out exactly what happened, we will develop a strategy to hopefully prevent it from happening again. It is a problem that we recognize. We don’t want all of the deer in there, and depending not he results, we have to work on finding some good solutions.”