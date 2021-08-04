RENSSELAER — A busy summer has Kankakee Valley girls’ golf sensation Brynlee DeBoard in mid-season form.
DeBoard, a sophomore, captured her first Rensselaer Central Invitational title on Tuesday, Aug. 3, shooting an even-par 72 at the Curtis Creek Golf Course to lap the field.
Her finish was 16 strokes better than runner-up Sophia Sanchez, who fired an 88. Kathryn Swiercz of Lowell was third with a 90 and North Newton’s Madelyn Arenholz shot a 92. Elle Mowry of Hanover also medaled with a 97.
DeBoard credits preseason preparations for her score. She won a summer tournament at Battle Ground near Lafayette and finished second in another youth tournament at Lake Central last month.
A top three finisher in the event last year as a freshman, DeBoard kick-started a fantastic first nine by recording an eagle on her very first hole at the par-5 No. 6.
It was the beginning of a 33 over the first nine, putting the Kougars’ top player on pace to finish under 70 on the day. She had an eagle, a birdie and seven pars over her first nine holes.
“I was hitting a lot of greens in regulation today,” said DeBoard, who put her driver away after it proved unsuccessful. Instead, she used a 3-wood on most holes.
“My driver was off,” she said. “My middle game was good and my putting was mostly good.”
DeBoard had a 39 over the last nine holes, including a six on the par-4 No. 10 hole.
“I snap-hooked my tee shot and mishit my second shot,” she said. “I checked up short and three-putted from there. I left a few shots out there.”
DeBoard, who aspires to reach the state meet in the fall, led the Kougars to a team victory with a 380. She was joined on coach Jeff McMillan’s scorecard by Abby Kaluf (100), Allison Rushmore (102) and Kaylee Bogunovich (106).
Kaelyn Lukasik had a kick-out score of 116.
Lowell finished second in the team race with a 405, followed by Winamac (419) and the host Bombers (423).
North Newton, which loses four golfers to graduation with Arenholz the lone returner, was fifth with a 468. New faces Alexis Jeka (125), Leeanna Knight (119) and Brandi McQueen (131) played their first competitive 18 holes Tuesday.
Ten schools competed with seven scoring. Other teams among the field included Clinton Prairie, Illiana Christian, Hanover Central, South Newton and Tri-County.
Tri-County, which had just three players, was led by Jasmine Culp’s 110. Addison Douglas (126) and Murphy Misch (138) also competed.
South Newton’s top scorer was Tess Thomas with a 119. Teammate Karalynn White shot a 140.
Hanover had just three players compete, with two of the three (Sanchez and Mowry) earning individual medals.
Jenna Minter had a 100 for RCHS, with Carly Drone shooting a 101. Haley Graf was third with a 109 and Maggie Hooker fourth at 113. Maggie Maienbrook had the fifth-player’s score of 114.
The Bomber lineup featured three sophomores and two freshmen.
“I was very pleased and surprised,” said first-year Bomber coach Mike Putman. “We were down a couple of girls, and I thought the girls shot well for their first meet. I think they all shot several strokes better than last year at this time.”
The roster does feature one junior — Addison Hesson — who was set to return to the lineup on Thursday after nursing an injury.
The Bombers open the season with four straight invitationals in a span of six days. They will then settle into a schedule that features several 9-hole dual meets, giving the players a chance to fine-tune their game before sectional play in October.
“They need to work more on the short game,” Putman said. “Chipping and putting. Especially putting. I think if we can do that, we can cut off four, five shots per kid. I’ve continually said we need to work on our short game and now that they’ve played 18 holes, it gives me more ammunition to show them what we need to work on.”
Putman, a former player for Bomber Hall of Fame coach Rich Stefanich in the late 1980s, said he took the coaching position so that he could build a competitive program.
He feels this year’s freshmen-laden squad can build a foundation to do just that.
“I think we can surprise people before the year’s over,” he said. “It starts with the basics and what better way than to start with a bunch of freshmen.”