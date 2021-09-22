WHEATFIELD — General Van Rensselaer Chapter DAR visited three emergency medical service stations on the weekend of September 11, 2021 in observance of Patriot Day (National Day of Remembrance).
This day is observed each year in memory of those who lost their lives and in honor of those who served during the attacks of 9/11 on our nation.
General Van Rensselaer Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution presented letters of appreciation to paramedics and EMTs at Keener Township EMS (DeMotte), Wheatfield EMS and Phoenix EMS (Rensselaer).
A letter of appreciation was sent to southern Jasper County Ambulance Service (Remington) as well. In previous years, the chapter honored first responder firefighters and police/sheriff departments in the community.
The chapter wishes to express gratitude and thanks to all first responders and will never forget those who put themselves at risk for the safety of our communities.
The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution is a non profit, nonpolitical volunteer service organization founded in 1890 and promotes interest in historical preservation, education and patriotism with over 190,000 members nationwide.