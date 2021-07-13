July 20: Danville Public Library’s Board of Trustees Finance Committee meets at 3:45 p.m. in the 2nd Floor Conference Room. The full Board of Trustees meeting follows at 4:00 p.m.
July 20: We’re having a Teen Zone Party for the month of July. We’ll have games such as Twister, UNO, and Just Dance. Food will be provided. All teens are welcome! 4:00 p.m. in the 1st Floor Meeting Room.
July 20: Skills 2 Succeed: Getting and Keeping Your Dream Job We are partnering with Goodwill Industries Career Development to present a series on getting the job you want, from resumes to job retention. Todays’ session is on choosing the right career. 10:00 a.m. in the 2nd Floor Conference Room. Visit tinyurl.com/DPL-JobSkills
July 20: Wee Wigglers Story Time. Action rhymes, stories, and songs for children age 5 and under. 10:00 a.m. in the 1st Floor Meeting Room. Space is limited, so please register at tinyurl.com/DPL-Wee Wigglers or call 217-477-5225.
July 21: Dungeons & Dragons. This programs is for teens, both those who are new to the game and those who already know the best way to cleave an orc. Wednesdays at 4:00 p.m. in the Teen Zone. Register at https://tinyurl.com/DPL-TeenDD
July 22: Anything Tech for Teens: A loosely structured class covering technology use and safety. We will cover a wide array of topics as needed to aid teens in the proper use of different technology. This week we’re covering 3D Printing. 4:00 p.m. in the 1st Floor Meeting Room.
July 22: Book Clubs Are Murder! Join our murder mystery themed book club. 6:00 p.m. on Zoom. This month we are discussing The Unexpected Mrs. Pollifax by Dorothy Gilman. Register at tinyurl.com/DPLBookClub
July 23: New World Black Belt Academy demonstration in the downstairs meeting room 1:00 p.m. All ages welcome.
July 24: DPL Writer’s Group is back in person! Our group is open to writers of all kinds: poets, bloggers, fanfic writers, published, and unpublished. This week we’re checking in on writing progress, anything interesting our attendees have recently read, and gathering topic ideas for the following meeting. For adults, ages 18 and over. Register at tinyurl.com/DPL-WritersGroup
Children’s Art Challenge: July’s Theme is in the Summertime. Each month we will have an art prompt. Send us a photo of your (child’s) art and we will post it on both Facebook and our Website. Winners will be chosen at the end of the month. Submissions must be family-friendly. To submit your work visit tinyurl.com/DPL-KidArt.