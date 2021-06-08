Listen to this article

Wee Wigglers Story Time

Action rhymes, stories and songs for our youngest book lovers, ages 5 and under.

Tuesdays at 10:00a.m. in the 1st floor meeting room.

Dungeons & Dragons

This program is for teens, both those who are new to the game and those who already know the best way to cleave an orc.

Wednesdays at 4:00 p.m. in the Teen Zone

Anything Tech for Teens

Drop in for a loosely structured class covering technology use and safety. The class covers a wide array of topics include 3D Printing, Desktop tips & trick, and more.

Tween Subscription Box

Our June box features A Wolf Called Wander by Rosanne Parry.

The subscription includes a book club meeting

Staff Picks

What we’re enjoying this month

Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe by Benjamin Alire Sáenz

The Boy Who Loved Everyone by Jane Porter

Dune (1984 film)

Gideon the Ninth by Tamsyn Muir

Hello, Universe by Erin Entrada Kelly

The Inequality Machine: How College Divides Us by Paul Tough

Little Black Dresses, Little White Lies by Laura Stampler

Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows (2011 film)

Silkwood (2003 film)

Triple Chocolate Cheesecake Murder by Joanne Fluke

A Wolf Called Wander by Rosanne Parry

Meeting Rooms

Do you need a place to hold your board meeting, conference, or interview?

We have a variety of meeting spaces available for reservation, including Zoom.

Remind Me!

With all our new teen programming you may need a little help keeping track. Get reminders from our teen staff right on your phone!

Sign up online or text @dplteenz to 81010

