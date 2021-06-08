Upcoming Events
Wee Wigglers Story Time
Action rhymes, stories and songs for our youngest book lovers, ages 5 and under.
Tuesdays at 10:00a.m. in the 1st floor meeting room.
Dungeons & Dragons
This program is for teens, both those who are new to the game and those who already know the best way to cleave an orc.
Wednesdays at 4:00 p.m. in the Teen Zone
Anything Tech for Teens
Drop in for a loosely structured class covering technology use and safety. The class covers a wide array of topics include 3D Printing, Desktop tips & trick, and more.
Tween Subscription Box
Our June box features A Wolf Called Wander by Rosanne Parry.
The subscription includes a book club meeting
Staff Picks
What we’re enjoying this month
Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe by Benjamin Alire Sáenz
The Boy Who Loved Everyone by Jane Porter
Dune (1984 film)
Gideon the Ninth by Tamsyn Muir
Hello, Universe by Erin Entrada Kelly
The Inequality Machine: How College Divides Us by Paul Tough
Little Black Dresses, Little White Lies by Laura Stampler
Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows (2011 film)
Silkwood (2003 film)
Triple Chocolate Cheesecake Murder by Joanne Fluke
A Wolf Called Wander by Rosanne Parry
Meeting Rooms
Do you need a place to hold your board meeting, conference, or interview?
We have a variety of meeting spaces available for reservation, including Zoom.
Remind Me!
With all our new teen programming you may need a little help keeping track. Get reminders from our teen staff right on your phone!
Sign up online or text @dplteenz to 81010