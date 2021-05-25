Danville Public Library will change its operating hours and other services in response to the Bridge Phase of the Restore Illinois Plan
Beginning Monday, May 10, 2021, the library will be open Mondays and Thursdays 9:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.; Tuesdays and Wednesdays 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.; and Fridays and Saturdays 10:00 a.m.—3:00 p.m.
The building will be open for collection browsing and check out, in-person card registration and in-person reference assistance, limited seating, public computer use, and copy, printing and faxing services. Appointments to use the archives are recommended but not required.
The library will host in person programming with limited numbers. Meeting rooms are available for reservation for groups up to fifty in the first floor meeting room and up to ten in the second floor conference room.
Patrons are required to wear a mask and maintain social distancing standards, including at service desks, while visiting the library. As a reminder, children age eleven or under are not to be left unattended in the library or on library grounds by caregivers. Children age eleven and under must be accompanied by a caregiver age sixteen or older.
Patrons may continue to reserve items for curbside pickup, including craft kits for children, teens and adults. Interlibrary loan will continue to be available. Items may be returned to the outside book drops. Wi-fi is available 24/7 from the parking lot. For the safety of patrons and staff, some services will remain unavailable. These services include: study rooms; Teen Zone and MakerSpace; children’s and caregivers computers in the Children’s room and seating areas; inside book drops; and water fountains. The library has also suspended the acceptance of donated materials.
Patrons are encouraged to make use of curbside pickup and/or home delivery, as well as the other digital offerings on the website. To reserve materials, please call the library at 217-477-5220 or use the form available on the website.
As the COVID-19 situation evolves, staff will continue to evaluate services and adjust offerings as needed. The Library is located at 319 N. Vermilion St. in Danville. The library website address is www.danvillepubliclibrary.org.