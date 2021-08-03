Servicios gratuitos de la biblioteca pública de Danville. ¿No sabe cómo usar algunos de nuestros servicios gratuitos? ¡Tenemos una colección de videos tutoriales para ayudarle! danvillepubliclibrary.org/spanish-guides Spanish Services at Danville Public Library. Not sure how to use some of our services? We have a set of tutorial videos here for you!
August 9: Tails & Tales with VCCD. Naturalist Susan will speak about adaptations, camouflage, communication and many other concepts of the animal world. A display table will be available throughout the week at the library for hands on learning. 6:30 p.m. in the Teen Zone. Many thanks to Vermilion County Conservation District for this program.
August 9: Genealogy Workshop. Discover your House’s History. Use the resources of Danville Public Library and county offices to research when your house was built and who has lived in it. 1:00 p.m. in the 2nd Floor Conference Room.
August 10: Beginner’s Technology Classes. Want to use a computer, but don’t know where to start? Come to the library for a series of classes starting with how to use a Keyboard and Mouse and working up to using popular online and offline programs. Individual tutoring will be available between classes as well. Call 217-477-5228 to register. 10:00 a.m. in the 2nd floor conference room
August 10: Dungeons & Dragons. This programs is for teens, both those who are new to the game and those who already know the best way to cleave an orc. Wednesdays at 4:00 p.m. in the Teen Zone. Register at https://tinyurl.com/DPL-TeenDD
August 11: Wee Wigglers Story Time. Action rhymes, stories, and songs for children age 5 and under. 10:00 a.m. in the 1st Floor Meeting Room. Space is limited, so please register at tinyurl.com/DPL-WeeWigglers or call 217-477-5225.
August 12: Anything Tech for Teens: A loosely structured class covering technology use and safety. We will cover a wide array of topics as needed to aid teens in the proper use of different technology. This week’s we’re covering Mobile Devices: Tips and Tricks. 4:00 p.m. in the 1st Floor Meeting Room
August 13: Senior Coffee Time: Enjoy a social time with friends old and new around coffee (or tea!) and games. For seniors 60 and older. Friday at 10:00 a.m. in the 2nd floor conference room.
Children’s Art Challenge: August’s Theme is Birds & Bugs. Each month we will have an art prompt. Send us a photo of your (child’s) art and we will post it on both Facebook and our Website. Winners will be chosen at the end of the month. Submissions must be family-friendly. To submit your work visit tinyurl.com/DPL-KidArt
Children’s Curbside Craft Kits: Available on a first come first served basis, Danville Public Library has craft kits for children at Curbside Pick Up. This week’s craft is a Bead & Feather Pouch. You can also contact the Children’s Dept. at 217-477-5225 to reserve a kit.
Explore More Illinois: Danville Public Library is Happy to be participating in Explore More Illinois this year, a program which allows cardholders to reserve free and discounted admission, parking, and gift store purchases from cultural attractions in Illinois, including museums, cultural centers, zoos, aquariums, gardens, historical societies, park districts, and more. Learn more at exploremore.quipugroup.net/?Danville
Interactive Movie Experience: Play games while you watch your favorite movies! We have game packets available for 101 Dalmatians, Beetlejuice, Black Panther, Coco, Freaky Friday, Frozen, Guardians of the Galaxy, Mulan, and Toy Story. Available on a first come first served basis. Call 217-477-5225 to reserve your movie packet.
Museum Adventure Pass: We are excited to provide this new service to our patrons. The Museum Adventure Pass program gives library patrons access to free or discounted museum passes in the Chicago area. So before you go on vacation or drive up to visit family, check out museumadventure.org for your Museum Adventure Pass!
Personal Shopping: Let our staff be your personal shopper. Give us a ring and we’ll choose something especially for you! Call 217-477-5228 for adult books, 217-477-5225 for children’s books, 217-477-5226 for teen books, and 217-477-5227 for large print and audiobooks.
Project Next Generation: Thanks to the Project Next Generation grant, we are now offering work-skill programs for teens in Veterinary Science, Vinyl Sign Making, and Hospitality Services. Drop-ins welcome, but registration preferred: tinyurl.com/DPL-ProjectNG
StoryWalk®: Enjoy a quiet walk and read a book! We have Those Darn Squirrels! By Adam Rubin on our back (South) windows. (The side facing Madison St.)
Teen Online Art Show: Show off your artistic talents to your community! Submit your artwork and we will display it on our website. If your entry gets the most DPL staff votes you could win a Merge cube and VR Goggles! Winners will be chosen at the end of the month. Submissions must be family-friendly. August’s theme: Bad Poetry. Entry due Friday, August 27. To enter visit tinyurl.com/DPL-TeenArt
Tween Subscription Book Box! Our August Box features Miles Morales: Shock Waves written by Justin A. Reynolds, illustrated by Pablo Leon. Subscription includes a Zoom Book Club Meeting in September. Supplies limited. Open to children aged 10-14. To apply and for further details, visit tinyurl.com/DPL-AugustTweenBox Funded by a grant from Danville Library Foundation.
Wonder Garden Club: DIY Birdhouse. Make a birdhouse and learn about the different types of nests birds make. Reserve your kit at tinyurl.com/DPL-AugustGarden or call 217-477-5225. This program is made possible through a partnership with the University of Illinois Extension Office.
YouTube: Catch story times, crafting, and snack-making on Danville Public Library’s YouTube page. Visit DanvillePublicLibrary.org or tinyurl.com/DPL-Youtube
Operating Hours: Monday 9a-8p, Tuesday & Wednesday 9a-6p, Thursday 9a-8p, Friday & Saturday 10a-3p.
Teen Zone Summer Hours: Monday 12-8; Tuesday 12-6; Wednesday 12-6; Thursday 12-8; Friday 12-3; Saturday 10-3