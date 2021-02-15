DANVILLE, ILLINOIS — Feeling blue? Winter, cabin fever and COVID-19 got you down?
Cheer up. Baseball and sunshine are coming.
The Danville Dans have announced their 2021 schedule for their historic 75th season.
The Dans, who play in the wooden-bat Prospect League open the season May 27 at Champion City.
Jeannie Cooke, the Deans’ co-owner and general manager, said the team is optimistic there will be a full season.
“We’ve already signed a full staff,” she said. “We have a very large stadium. It seats over 5,000, so it’s easy social distancing, and we’ve made a lot of planning and safety procedures. There’s no reason not to be able to open this season.”
The Dans will celebrate their 75th anniversary July 24. Details of the hoopla haven’t been announced.
The team, a former minor league affiliate of the Brooklyn Dodgers, has a storied past. For instance, there was the time the Brooklyn squad, featuring the likes of Jackie Robinson, Pee Wee Reese and Duke Snider, played in Danville against the Dans.
The John Goodman movie “The Babe” was filmed at Danville Stadium.
The 16-team Prospect League added two teams, both from Iowa — the Burlington Bees and the Clinton LumberKings.
The season wraps up with a championship series in mid-August.