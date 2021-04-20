PLYMOUTH — Kankakee Valley’s top doubles team of Toni Daniels and Taylor Schultz picked up three-set wins in the semifinals and finals to earn a Plymouth Invitational championship on Saturday.
The Kougars competed against eight other teams, placing seventh overall. Crown Point won the team title, followed by Peru, Fairfield, Plymouth, Mishawaka Marian, KV, Triton and Michigan City.
KV’s top two singles players, Carmen Quintero and Julia Dykstra, finished seventh and the No. 2 doubles team of Lilly Toppen and Adrie Frieden also finished seventh. No. 3 singles player Elisa Carli placed sixth.
Kougars drop match to Jays
NORTH JUDSON — Kankakee Valley’s girls’ tennis team dropped its first match of the season Friday, April 16, losing 4-1 to North Judson.
The Kougars’ lone win came at No. 1 doubles, with the tandem of Taylor Schultz and Toni Daniels outlasting Amanda Trokie and Sophia Frasure, 6-4 and 6-2.
Lilly Frasure, who just came off an all-state finish in girls’ basketball, won the No. 1 singles title over KV’s Carmen Quintero. Frasure won in straight sets, 6-2 and 6-3.
Julia Dykstra fell to Addie Harper (6-4, 6-2) at No. 2 singles and Elisa Carli lost her No. 3 singles match to Ava Ecceles (7-5, 7-6 (7-5)).
KV’s No. 2 doubles team of Lilly Toppen and Adrie Frieden lost 7-6 (7-3), 6-3 to Olivia Burkett and Abby Chambers.
In the junior varsity match, KV’s doubles teams of Colleen Grafton and Annalise Wakefield and Elie Moolenaar and Chloe Boer won their matches. The Kougars’ JV squad improves to 4-0 with the win.
KV off to 1-0 start in NCC
WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley opened its new tennis facility at the high school with a 3-2 Northwest Crossroads Conference win over Hobart on Thursday, April 15.
Playing before nearly 100 fans in the stands, the Kougars picked up a pair of wins in the doubles matches and No. 3 singles player Elisa Carli dominated her match by a 6-0, 6-2 final against Melanie Peterson.
Carli has dropped just five games in her first six sets.
KV’s No. 1 team of Taylor Schultz and Toni Daniels remained unbeaten with a 6-2, 6-3 victory. The pair has yet to drop a set this season through three matches.
The fate of the match rested on KV’s No. 2 doubles team of Lilly Toppen and Adrie Frieden, who dropped the first set by a 6-2 final. They rallied to tie the match with a 6-3 win in the second set and gutted out a 7-5 win in the deciding set to help the Kougars stay unbeaten.
The match lasted two hours.
Hobart picked up wins at No. 1 and 2 singles, with Addison Kasch beating KV’s Carmen Quintero (6-0, 6-0) and Emma Novak winning in straight sets (6-0, 6-0) against Julia Dykstra.
In the JV match, the Kougars — 16-players strong — won five of nine matches for their third win of the season. Among the winners were singles players Colleen Grafton, Annalise Wakefield and Ellie Moolenaar and doubles pairs Addison Rahmeuller and Hailey Adcock, Lilly Belstra and Jade Brown and Serenity Knutson and Ava Trainer.
Kougars beat county rival, 5-0
RENSSELAER — Kankakee Valley won its second match of the season on Tuesday, April 13, beating host Rensselaer Central, 5-0.
Winning their singles matches were Carmen Quintero (6-3, 6-1 vs. Kelsie Rodibaugh), Julia Dykstra (6-2, 6-2 vs. Jessie Ringen) and Elisa Carli (6-1, 6-0) vs. Baylee Neira. Doubles champions were Taylor Schultz and Toni Daniels (6-1, 6-0 vs. Sarah Kaufman and Faith Kruithof) and Lilly Toppen and Adrie Frieden (6-2, 6-3 vs. Cadence Manns and Kaylei Lank).
The Kougars also won all six of their JV matches, with Colleen Grafton, Ellie Moolenaar and Chloe Boer winning singles matches and Annalise Wakefield and Maddie Stepehns, Lilly Belstra and Hailey Adcock and Grafton and Moolenaar picked up doubles titles.