Dan Eldon Johnson, 72, of Danville, IL, formerly of Cissna Park, IL, passed away at 1:54 A.M. Wednesday March 31, 2021 at Accolade Healthcare of Danville. He was born January 31, 1949, on the family farm near Cissna Park, IL, the son of Edwin and Ruth (Wilson) Johnson.
He is survived by one brother, John (Cheryl) Johnson of Mahomet, IL; two nephews, Ryan (Amy) Johnson and Bret (Kara) Johnson; four great-nieces and nephews, Carter, Nolan, Addy, and Kinlie; and two cousins, Robert “Bob” Johnson and Gary Johnson.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Dan was a graduate of Milford High School. He then served in the United States Army from 1969 - 1971. He later worked at Kraft Foods in Champaign. Dan was a member of the Goodwine Methodist Church and later attended the First Baptist Church of Mahomet. He enjoyed listening to Christian radio and country music, especially Dolly Parton and Willie Nelson.
Funeral services took place April 6 at the First Baptist Church of Mahomet, with Pastor Brian Romanowski officiating. Burial took place in Floral Hill Cemetery in Hoopeston. Military rites were accorded by the Hoopeston American Legion Post #384.
Anderson Funeral Home in Hoopeston is handling the arrangements.