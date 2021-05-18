Danville Area Community College is pleased to confer degrees and certificates on more than 340 graduates during Commencement exercises on Friday, May 21, 2019 at 7 p.m. in Mary Miller Gymnasium. While the COVID -19 pandemic has made a significant impact on the last 14 months of these graduates’ lives, the College is pleased to be able to offer an in-person ceremony with limited guest seating. The 165+ graduates participating in the live ceremony are limited to two guests each, and the College is limiting representation to members of the Board of Trustees, Academic Deans, and personnel essential to a successful ceremony. The event will be live streamed on YouTube for friends and family who aren’t able to attend in person.
Danville Area Community College 2021 graduates are listed by town below:
Alvin, IL
Joseph L. Cropper, Vincent W. Hickman, Breanna Rae Martin, Hannah Elizabeth Westfahl.
Armstrong, IL
Raegan Mckenzie Cunningham, Hollianne Camille Logue, Arianna M. Ulman.
Attica, IN
Robert E. May.
Bismarck, IL
Olivia Faith Beyer, Matthew Brian Cress, Samantha Lynn Moulton, Gabriel E. Smith.
Blacklick, OH
Moriah N. Culver.
Catlin, IL
Hailey Atilano, Dakotah D. Broeker, Mason Smoot Burton, Amelia Rose Ervin, Emily E. Gibson, Keagan Michael Hunter, Anna Grace Kedas, Bethany K. Pirie, Hayven G. Torres, Hope Elizabeth Wakeland, Nicole Ann Whitney.
Champaign, IL
Dylan Z. Anderson, Katey M. Dieu, Guylain Dimonekene-Dibazola, Quantez R. Finch, Victoria Kayla Kramer, Jernelle E. Lewis, Paul B. Liggett, Soo Min Park.
Chrisman, IL
Elizabeth Victoria Evans, Kirkland Andrew Hoult, Kristen Alexis Hoult.
Clinton, IN
Nathan J. Roderick, Aspyn K. Taylor.
Covington, IN
Christopher Michael Adkins, Dailynn Rae Hardy, Cassandra Jean Hoaks, Susan Lipa, Kassandra Lothschuetz, Matthew Henry Monty, Trula Briar Rose Newlin, Alia Nikole Norwell, Nik A. Ramie, Janelle L. Teeguarden.
Danville, IL
Andru K. Aguirre, Jared E. Alonzo, Kristin L. Anderson, Shaylee Danyelle Andrews, Ashtin Atkinson, Madison G. Bailey, Savana Taylor Barabas, Ethan Lee Barnes, Elena K. Bartzis, Caden R. Billingsley, Madison Paige Bilstad, Peyton R. Blodgett, Matthew T. Bogen, Alonzo Borden, Jaelyn N. Broadie, Jonathan D. Buford, Selena Ibeth Caballero, Calondra Michelle Callahan, Tyler J. Cavenaile, Lynzie May Corzine, Savannah J. Dalbey, Jakarrah D. Dandridge, Michael William Daniels, Alexis M. Darby, Ashley DeNae Darnell, April C. Davis, Mai Lin Davis, Alliah Taylor Dawson, Larry W. Deck, Brock Eugene Dieu, Jarrett William Divan, Reginald T. Dumas, Marissa Lynn Duprey, Micah L. Dye, Hunter Marie Edwards, Emilee M. Eller, Anthony E. Engel, Cole Edward Fauver, Christopher Figueroa, Austin Antonio Garza, Gilberto Garza, Wynter Grace Haas, Kara A. Hacker, Lynai C. Harris, Alexis Marie Haun, Jeremy Kyle Haworth, Gregory Kip Hayes, Isabella Rose Hayes, Chemika J.S.M. Hemphill, Christina Marie Hill, Russell E. Hillman, Jada Christine Hillsman, Jessica Dayle Huff, Isabella M. Jessup, Aria L. Johnson, Justin Kyle Johnson, Victoria Rose Juvinall, Sebastian A. Kelly, Alexis Chante Kirksey, Abbie LeeAnn Knight, Kayli J. Koch, Vicky E. LaBreck, Mark Allen Lyman, Marlo P. Maher, Andre D. Mandeldove, Noah D. Martinez, Kalia Lawshawn Mason, Kyra Jarise McCall, Alexandria M. McDaniel, Austin McGehee, Connor E. McKiernan, Katelynn Niccole McQuown, Kaleb M. Medina, Alex L. Meeker, Makynzie Britton Miller, Aleigha Z. Moore, Jenalyn Lagrimas Moore, Taylor Dawn Morgan, John Paul Mowery, Kyle Alan Nees, Sasha Lynn Negley, Kylie Rayne Neuman, Keegan S. Nickoson, Joshua Eugene Nuckolls, Carla Jean Nunez, Cristian Ramon Ortiz-Pinacho, Ashley Nichole Pascual, Fiona Marie Pelszynski, Rachel Danielle Pendleton, Jataia Shaunte Penn, Cecilia Perez, Andrea N. Phillpott, Chianne Hope Pollard, Brighttany Pollitt, Carrie Sheree Reed, Lashawn A. Reed, Jerry Lee Reed Jr., Kristina E. Rentrop, Andrew Scott Ritchie, Delphina Robertson, Anaiya April-Lin Robinson, Casey L. Robinson, Esther Robinson, Dalton Robert Rolinitis, Rafael Romero Jr., Maria Guadalupe Rubio, Emyle M. Sanks, Sadee Leah Scaggs, Cody C. Shadley, Hannah R. Shanks, Tinlee Ann Shepherd, Alli A. Shillo, Cameron Wayne Short, Andriana Claudette Stafford, Gabriel G. Star, Caleb Taylor Stephenson, Dalton M. Stimac, Luis R. Tapia, Atiya Charlene Taylor-Smith, Ariana Lynell Thompson Spriggs, Richard Todd, Jenna Maire Toms, Shaelyn M. Turner, Baylee Watson Unekis, Blake Alan Vandevanter, Jadeyn G. Waterman, Tovion L. Watson, Kiley Ann Weidenburner, Christopher L. Wilkins, Chamira T. Williams, Erika Lynn Williams, Mikayla Lee Williams, Ale’ana Shelia Mirreya Wilson, Madaline E. Winn.
Decatur, IL
Dawson I. Johns, Alexandra O. Kralman.
East Peoria, IL
Michelle A. Stevens.
Fairmount, IL
Ben E. Dowers, Hailey Nicole Hunter.
Fithian, IL
Breana Michelle Albers, Evan Dean Frerichs, Paiton Lee Frerichs.
French Lick, IN
Emma G. McCormick.
Gahanna, OH
Noah Patrick Laurent.
Georgetown, IL
Cloe Breann Amos, Adrienne Dawn Arlington, Jay Matthew Blue, Hadassah A. Copass, Andrew Steven Davis, Elena R. Dean, Mallory Ann Devore, Mariah Marie Flores, Siera Marie Fruhling, Gabe G. Gardner, Haylee Addison Hayes, Jessica Ann Jackson, Brandon Joshua Karaszkiewicz, Mason W. Key, Kamden M. Knight, Natalie Vaughn Lenhart, Karen S. Martin, Ellie P. Masengale, Justin Joel Munoz, Ethan John Robert Sliva, Isabelle Kathryn Snapp, Kimberly L. Sorenson, Brandon M. Vallangeon, Amanda Marie Welker.
Germantown Hills, IL
Kyle James Bartman.
Greencastle, IN
Lauren E. Harper.
Henning, IL
Brooklyn Sierra Bell.
Heyworth, IL
Paige Elisabeth Schiffman.
Hoopeston, IL
Taylor M. Ankenbrand, Abigail S. Belko, Baylee E. Bushong, Kaitlynn Layne Cline, Gage Rian Cloud, Gabrielle Diane Doss, Kaleb Scott Ehmen, Mariah A. Espinoza, Maria Anita Garcia, Paige Nichol Hensley, Mary Knutsen, Alejandra Limon, Michael C. Pierce, Skylar A. Smith, Tracy A. White, Elijah Robert Wisdom.
Indianola, IL
Nicholas Wayne Lester, Jenna Nicole Marrow, Candace Marie St. Pierre.
Iverness, FL
Jordan L. Wharton.
Joliet, IL
Carol Ann Randolph.
Kingman, IN
Ryan J. Blue.
Lafayette, IN
Autumn Michelle Drollinger.
Mattoon, IL
Tiana R. Senter.
Milford, IL
Brett Alexis Kaufman, Trista N. Pitts,
Tyler Lee Wilken.
Morocco, IN
Jeaniene Butler.
Oakwood, IL
Joshua Colmon Bartlow, Semaj M. Buckley, Angi M. Clay, Jared Tyler Cox, Nicole D. Drollinger, Sean C. Ellis, Danielle Shae Fultz, Cody Lee Hansbraugh, Haven Maria Harrison, Tamra M. Hartman, Lauren Alexis Haworth, Nicholas J. Hunt, Jasmine L. Hutson, Kendra Jo Peterson, Kerrigan F. Shafer, Jadyn Rose Turner.
Paris, IL
Anthony Wayne Hutchings, Brandi Nicole Strow.
Perrysville, IN
Thomas Cameron Osborn, Caroline Grace Robinson.
Potomac, IL
Elizabeth Louise Birge, Rachel Colunga, Georgina LaVon Davis, Anastaisha M. Fitzsimmons, Morgan Raie Harding, Whitney Nicole Hickman, Kirsten H. Jurczak, Marissa Margaret Rush, Jed P. Starns, Kyerra Fayelynn Townsend.
Rankin, IL
Brady W. Gaddis.
Rantoul, IL
Whitney Denise Hall.
Ridge Farm, IL
David Christopher Kurtz, Cheyenne M. Meeker, Emma Joan Phenicie, Sydnie Danielle Spires, Tanner O. Starns.
Rossville, IL
Aaron Michael Beirl, Lindsey Renee Childress, Dannielle Sue Goff, Holley Nanette Hambleton, Jill Erin Isringhausen, Maisa Mai LaCombe, Jamie J. Medlen, Mackenzie Anne Randall, Amber Nicole Shelato, Jack T. Silver, Chase Aron Williams.
Savoy, IL
Mackenzie Cailin McCoy.
Sheldon, IL
Vincent M. Laffoon, Christopher Shane Thibaut.
Sidell, IL
Logan A. McDaniel, John Keegan Talbott, Marcus Glenn Yeazel.
Sparta, IL
Clayton Alan Dodson.
Springfield, IL
Sara Ditu Lelo.
St. Joseph, IL
Libby Marie Rowland.
Sullivan, IN
Maclynne Mae Addison Steele.
Tilton, IL
Hanna Marie Andrews, Dakotah J. Finley.
Tuscola, IL
Syrus Daniel Sears.
Urbana, IL
Cesar Awekwe Akumbu, Linda Kathleen Johnson, Serge Kasanda Kabamba, Michael Kahenga Nyembo.
Veedersburg, IN
Hannah Elizabeth Snider.
Watseka, IL
Maxwell P. Gooding, Alaina M. Portwood, Amanda Marie Smith.
Weldon, IL
Tracy A. Young.
Wellington, IL
Madison R. Aranda, Anastasia Alexis South.
Westville, IL
Matthew James Allen, Alexis Michelle Biage, Caitlyn Mackensie Blakeney, Kia Burke, Corinn Ashlin Crippin, Parker Neal Downing, Danielle Nicole Gabehart, Jaydn J. Hicks, Patience Kalyn Humblet, Madison Leah Rose Kittell, Hayley Alexandra Learnard, Trent M. Maxwell, Elizabeth Melecosky, Nicholas Stanley Pinter, Nathaniel Braden Pollert, Alec Timothy Schaumburg, Miranda Leigh Sentelle, Jonathan Robert Singleton, Carley Lynne Taylor.
Williamsport, IN
Hannah Margaret Harvey, Kegan M. Moore.
Zachary, LA
Tarneisha Marie Young.