Register now for Fall classes at Danville Area Community College. The Fall 2021 term begins August 23.
DACC will be offering in-person and online classes for the Fall semester.
Call 217-443-8750 to make an appointment with Advisement & Counseling or walk-ins every Wednesday or visit www.dacc.edu/aac to schedule an advisement appointment.
Need financial assistance? Apply for Financial Aid. The first step in applying for financial aid is to fill out the FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid). The FAFSA is detailed, but the DACC Financial Aid Office is always willing to help students. You can contact them by phone at (217) 443-8891, by visiting their office (no appointment needed) or email finaid@dacc.edu.
Need help paying for tuition, transportation, childcare, and other related expenses while you’re a DACC student? Vermilion County Works and the American Job Center may be able to help you. Check to see if you qualify. Visit them at: 407 N Franklin St B, Danville, IL 61832.
For more information visit DACC’s Admissions/Registration or Advisement & Counseling offices, call 217-443-3222 (DACC) or checkout out the course schedules at www.dacc.edu/schedules.