Danville Area Community College Higher Learning Center - Hoopeston will be offering classes for Summer and Fall 2021. Summer classes begin May 24 and June 14. Fall classes begin August 23. For more information or to register call 217-443-3222 (DACC).
These courses include:
Summer Degree Credit Classes begin May 24, 2021 (Register by May 19)
· ENGL-101 (Rhetoric and Composition I); Mon. & Wed.; 6-8:40PM
Summer Degree Credit Classes begin June 14, 2021 (Register by June 9)
· SPCH-101 (Oral Communication); Web Synchronous; Mon. & Wed.; 6-8:40PM
· BOFF-140 (Medical Terminology); Mon. & Wed.; 6-8:30PM
· HLTH-102 (First Aid and Personal Safety); Tues.; 6-8:30PM
Fall Degree Credit Classes begin August 23, 2021
· ENGL-101 (Rhetoric and Composition I); Mon. & Wed.; 2-3:15PM
· ENGL-101 (Rhetoric and Composition I); Wed.; 6-8:40PM
· ENGL-102 (Rhetoric and Composition II); Tues. 6-8:40PM
· SPCH-101 (Oral Communication); Wed.; 6-8:40PM
· SOCY-100 (Sociology); Tues. & Thurs.; 2-3:15PM
· HITT-115 (Patho-Physiology and Pharmacology) - HYBRID; Wed.; 6-8PM
· HLTH-102 (First Aid and Personal Safety); Tues.; 6-8PM
· BOFF-140 (Medical Terminology); Wed.; 6-8:30PM
· MATH-107 (Appl. Math Concepts); Mon.-Wed.; 4-5:40PM
· CBUS-150 (Bus. Computer Systems); Thurs.; 6-8PM