Danville Area Community College has released a list of its honor students for the Spring 2021 Semester.
A student must carry 12 or more credit hours and a straight A (4.0) average on a 4.0 scale to be included on the President’s List. To be included on the Honor’s List, a student must carry 12 or more credit hours and have a B+ (3.5) grade point average on a 4.0 scale.
DACC President’s List Spring 2021
Alvin, IL
Hannah Westfahl.
Attica, IN
Justin Davis.
Bismarck, IL
Ryan Bostwick, Matt Cress, David Warren.
Catlin, IL
William Anderson, Cory Booher, Jenna Bryant, Gage Conner, Trystan DeRousse, Amelia Ervin, Emily Gibson, Kristina Gulick, Cole Hettmansberger, Jacob Pickett, Jared Pickett, Zoe Washkowiak.
Champaign, IL
Linda Johnson, Victoria Kramer, Soo Park.
Chrisman, IL
Alexis Lewsader.
Covington, IN
Matthew Monty.
Danville, IL
Kristin Anderson, Alexis Ayres, Andrew Barnes, Ethan Barnes, Evan Bergeron, Madison Bilstad, Jonathan Buford, Cade Cummins, Nathaniel Cundiff, Rachel Cyphers, Alexis Darby, Larry Deck, Dejuante Forman, Thomas Geno, Wynter Haas, Ethan Hall, Levi Heaton, Lexi Hudson, Thor Hughes, Heather Johnson, Emmanuel Koranteng, Megan Kropp, Reuben Laux, Jessica Ledesma, Mark Lyman, Marlo Maher, Averiona Martin, Kalia Mason, Thia Michael, Nyiana Morris, Kyle Nees, Fiona Pelszynski, Dillan Pickett, Drew Reifsteck, Andrew Ritchie, Jillian Russell, Tinlee Shepherd, Kylie Sherer, Andriana Stafford, Gabriel Star, Brandon Steinsdoerfer, Audrey Talbott, Linda Trammell, Blake Vandevanter, Sheryl Walsh, Madeline Woods, Kimberly Youhas, Brandon Zaayer.
Decatur, IL
Alexandra Kralman.
East Lynn, IL
Joanna Walder.
Fairmount, IL
Kieler Bennett, Ashlynn Davis.
Georgetown, IL
Brittany Crawley, Kerri Hayward.
Germantown Hills, IL
Kyle Bartman.
Greencastle, IN
Lauren Harper.
Hamilton, OH
Zachary Ungermann.
Homer, IL
Chelsea Chesser.
Hoopeston, IL
Charis Allen, Kaitlynn Cline, Isaiah Den, Story Fenner, Mark Lukas, Tracy White.
Joliet, IL
Carol Randolph.
Kingman, IN
Julia Blue.
Mattoon, IL
Tiana Senter.
Milford, IL
Holly Isaac, Gabriel Woods.
Oakwood, IL
Cody Hansbraugh, Joie Sollers, Katherine Thompson, Aubrey Wells.
Onarga, IL
Lucas Martinez.
Potomac, IL
Ellie Masengale.
Rankin, IL
Erin Anderson.
Ridge Farm, IL
Savannah Davis, Michael Smith, Sydnie Spires.
Rossville, IL
Laura Duncan, Dannielle Goff, Klaytin Hunsinger, Kai Maged, Jack Silver.
St. Joseph, IL
Brandie Bowlin.
Sidell, IL
Joseph Sergent.
Tuscola, IL
Syrus Sears.
Urbana, IL
Aderonke Samuel.
Westville, IL
Amber Atkinson, Caden Brant, Hayden Davis, Hayley Learnard, Nicholas Pinter, Alec Schaumburg, Carley Taylor, Coleen Wakeland.
Williamsport, IN
Kegan Moore.
DACC Honor’s List – Spring 2021
Alvin, IL
Joseph Cropper.
Bismarck, IL
Ryley Cash, Grace Dickison, Haley Hill, Anthony Jordan, Gabriel Smith.
Bloomington, IL
Danielle Shuey, Natalie Shuey.
Catlin, IL
Alexia Pate, Nicole Whitney.
Covington, IN
Cassandra Hoaks, Janelle Teeguarden.
Danville, IL
Nora Abdelghani, Maria Artigas Trayter, Elena Bartzis, Zoe Boyd, Jasmine Brown, Tyler Cavenaile, DiDamie Cramer, April Davis, Brooke Dudley, Nicole Finch, Landon Frazier, Tania Grant, Chloe Grites, Kara Hacker, Claudio Herrada, Phillip Howie, Jessica Huff, Kenneth Hyndman, Alyssa Julian, Sebastian Kelly, Kennedy Kotcher, Hailey Krynski, Autumn Laski, Elizabeth List, Shayla Mills, Shleana Morris, Kylie Neuman, Hoang Nguyen, Madison Nosler, Kristina Rentrop, Esther Robinson, Dalton Rolinitis, Karlie Rudd, Emyle Sanks, Jeremiah Shadden, Jacob Stipp, Aidin Stuhr, Michelle Waites, Carsen White, Ella Wolfe.
Fairmount, IL
Hailey Hunter.
Fithian, IL
Cynthia Hendrickson, Codey McMahon.
French Lick, IN
Emma McCormick.
Georgetown, IL
Elena Dean, Mariah Flores, Noah Gordon, Kimberly Sorenson.
Granville, IL
Lucas Olson.
Henning, IL
Ashlynn Griffin.
Highland, IL
Payne Waldman.
Hillsboro, IN
Lauren Highland.
Hoopeston, IL
Cameron Flint, Michael Pierce, Neil Williams.
Hume, IL
Logan Richardson.
Kingman, IN
Corinne Moore.
Mahomet, IL
Jonathan Latham.
Markleville, IN
Mckenzie Richardson.
Oakwood, IL
Jasmine Makowski, Allie Plotner, Riley Walker, Halley Woods.
Potomac, IL
Georgina Davis.
Rankin, IL
Christian Johnson, Megan Schmid.
Ridge Farm, IL
David Kurtz, Joshua Land, Tanner Starns, Shelby Waltz.
Rossville, IL
Megan Brown, Tarryn Bush, Lindsey Childress.
Sidell, IL
Shelby Guthrie, Elijah O’Brien.
St. Joseph, IL
Libby Rowland.
Sullivan, IN
Maclynne Steele.
Tilton, IL
August Booe, Tyler Sentelle, Cassidy Warrick.
Urbana, IL
Serge Kabamba.
Vermilion, IL
Vicki Sexton.
Watseka, IL
Lukas Ball, Amanda Smith.
Weldon, IL
Tracy Young.
Wellington, IL
Madison Aranda.
Westville, IL
Jacob Fahey, Hunter Lange.
Williamsport, IN
Hannah Harvey.