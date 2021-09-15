Curtis L. Anderson
Curtis L. Anderson, 85, of Lafayette, passed away Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, at his home, with family by his side.
He was born Oct. 5, 1935, in Poland, Ind., to the late Robert and Mary (Allen) Anderson.
Curtis attended Rensselaer Central High School and on Aug. 25, 1956, he married Helen Dilling; she preceded him in death on Sept. 17, 2010.
Prior to his retirement in 2019, Curtis drove a school bus for Tippecanoe County School Corporation for many years.
He attended Faith Church and was a member of the Lafayette Indiana Historic Auto Club (LIHAC).
Surviving are his children Mark E. (Angila) Anderson, of Charleston, S.C., Jeff C. Anderson, of Brazil, Ind., Gary L. (Lisa) Anderson, of Terre Haute, Jonna C. (Robert Snow) Anderson, of Crawfordsville; 10 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Curtis was preceded in death by his siblings Mabel Gluth, Ella Eaton, Genevieve Yeoman, Bob Anderson, Chuck Anderson and Shirley Mitchell.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of the service at 11 a.m. ET on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at Faith Church East in Lafayette. Pastor Steve Viars will be officiating.
Graveside service will be 2 p.m. ET on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at Wilkenson-Neese Cemetery near Poland, Ind.
Memorial contributions may be made to Vision of Hope at Faith Church in Curtis’s memory. People may leave condolences and memories at www.soller-baker.com.