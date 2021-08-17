MONTICELLO, Ind. — Sweet treats and custom coffees will soon be available to the community at a new bakery in Monticello.
Alyssa McMurtry will be sharing her passion for baking at Cupcakes by Caroline, located at 12150 U.S. 421, between the Madam Carroll and Prairie Farms. Her bakery will offer custom cakes and cupcakes as well as a variety of custom blended coffees.
McMurtry found her love of baking at a young age while growing up in Tennessee.
“I used to spend a lot of time baking with my grandma during the holidays,” she said. “During high school I started baking cupcakes to take to school and share with my friends; they were a hit. By the age of 19, I was baking specialty cakes for bridal showers and birthday parties.”
Baking was a hobby until an original creation ended up on Pinterest and orders began to flood McMurtry’s Facebook Page.
“While I was pregnant with my daughter, Caroline, I began baking at home as a way to make extra money,” she said. “I had made a cupcake with cookie dough icing and the next thing I knew, it had been shared on Pinterest and was blowing up. Suddenly, Cupcakes by Caroline had launched in my kitchen.”
McMurtry’s hobby quickly turned into an in-home business with her Facebook page attracting more than 2,000 followers.
“I did this as a part time job for many years. My dream was to start a bakery some day — more of a retirement plan. I never thought at age 29 I could make a living doing what I loved while supporting my children, Caroline, age 7, and Phillip, age 3,” she said.
Then everything in McMurtry’s life changed.
“I lost my grandpa, uncle and mom, and went through a divorce in a nine-month period,” she said. “I decided from then on, I wasn’t going to do anything that didn’t bring me joy.”
As McMurtry began looking for a place to open a bakery, she made a wedding cake for the daughter of Mitch and Renee Juris, who also owned a building in Monticello that was for rent.
“They suggested I open my bakery in Monticello. After doing some research, I realized there was not a place in town that was like mine,” she said. “When I was working in sales, Monticello was part of my territory so I knew it was a great community.
“One day when I was still trying to decide if I should make a career change and open my bakery full-time, I was shopping at Meijer and saw a sign — a literal sign — that said, ‘Just a girl who decided to go for it.’ That’s when I knew now was the time to follow my dream.”
McMurtry, along with her full-time assistant, Chloe, have been preparing for their opening.
“We will be having a soft opening around the first of September with a grand opening celebration later in the month,” she said. “We have café-style seating for customers who want to stay and enjoy a cupcake and the coffee bar. We will also have cupcakes, cake pops and some baked surprises for people on the go.”
On Aug. 4, Cupcakes by Caroline conducted an introductory sale in Monticello taking Facebook orders with delivery at the bakery.
“I had an overwhelming response,” McMurtry said. “In that one day, we sold over 1,600 cupcakes.”
McMurtry will continue to take orders by phone and through Facebook messenger for cupcakes and custom cakes until the bakery opens.
Starting Sept. 1, customers will also be able to order at the bakery during business hours: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday; and Saturday and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. ET.
Cupcakes by Caroline offers 16 different cake flavors and hand-designed decorations appropriate for every occasion.
“We are super excited to be a part of this community,” McMurtry said. “Everyone has been so supportive and very welcoming.”