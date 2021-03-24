JASPER COUNTY — A Crown Point man was arrested by Jasper County Sheriff’s Office deputies for slamming into a car and a home at a residence three miles east of Wheatfield.
Matthew W. Anderson, 36, has been charged with auto theft (Level 6 felony), criminal mischief with damage between $750 and $50,000 (Class A misdemeanor), unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle (Class B misdemeanor) and criminal recklessness (Class B misdemeanor) during an incident that occurred on March 21.
According to JCSO, deputies were notified by an individual that Anderson was allowed to work on a vehicle at the residence. The next day, Anderson was found by the victim sitting in his vehicle in the driveway of the residence. The victim later had words with Anderson.
Anderson exited his vehicle and chased the victim into her garage, where he reportedly attempted to strike her with a stepladder.
The victim managed to make is safely back into her residence. Minutes later, she heard a commotion outside before something crashed into the home.
She said Anderson had gotten into one of the victim’s vehicles then struck another vehicle before crashing into the home. Anderson was then seen climbing into another vehicle and sped off, leaving his vehicle behind.
Later that same evening, deputies responded to a large structure fire over eight miles due north of Rensselaer where they located the reported stolen vehicle. They determined that the vehicle had crashed into the side of the burning building.
Deputies found Anderson at the scene and he was taken into custody and charged.