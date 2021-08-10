DeMOTTE — Many of Northwest Indiana’s top girls’ golfers competed in the Kankakee Valley Invitational on Monday, Aug. 9.
Crown Point, which had all five of its golfers shoot 92 or lower, won the team title with a 342. Val Gozo was match medalist with a 77, shooting a 37 on the front nine at Sandy Pines and 40 on the back.
Molly Menne fired a 79 for the meet’s next best score, leading LaPorte to a second-place finish with a 348.
Sophomore Brynlee DeBoard was third with an 83 for the host Kougars, who finished sixth in the team race with a 389. DeBoard was joined on the team scorecard by Allison Rushmore (98), Abby Kaluf (100) and Kaelyn Lukasik (108). Kaylee Bogunovich was fifth with a 112 and Katelyn Bakker shot a 99 for KV’s second team.
Other top finishers in the tournament included Catherine Swiercz, who fired an 85, and Jordan Jacobs of Portage and Carli Manes of Crown Point with 86s.
Rensselaer Central placed 10th among the 13 teams, shooting a 389. Freshman Carly Drone broke 100 with a round of 99 and teammate Jenna Minter shot a 112. Addison Hesson (113) and Haley Graf (116) also scored for the Bombers, with Maggie Hooker shooting a 123 for the fifth score.
North Newton’s Madelyn Arrenholz shot a 103 to lead her team, with teammates Alexis Jeka and Brandi McQueen shooting 132s. Juliana Galvin shot a 139.