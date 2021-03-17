KENTLAND, Ind. – Kentland residents may soon have a place to play on the southside of town if a new crowdfunding campaign led by The Newton Historical Society reaches its goal to raise $50,000 by April 17. If successful, the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority (IHCDA) will provide a matching grant for the Southside Park project as part of its CreatINg Places program.
“It is vital for communities to have safe places where children and families can play and interact with one another,” said Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch. “We are pleased to partner with the Newton Historical Society and the Town of Kentland to make improvements to Southside Park.”
The South Side park playground will be designed for children between the ages of two and 12 years old. Funds raised during the campaign will be used to repurpose several pieces of equipment, including swings, a slide, metal climbing structures and the merry-go-round. A new metalwork structure called the Giving Tree will be added to honor the donors of the Southside Park project.
“A park on the Southside of U.S. 24 is fulfilling a need for the town where younger children have a safe place to play without crossing the highway, said Mike Davis, Kentland’s Opportunity Zone Task Force Director. “The park will become an important piece of the Kentland Park system.”
The CreatINg Places program began in 2016, projects have raised more than $4.7 million in public funds and an additional $3.8 million in matching IHCDA funds.
The CreatINg Places program is available to projects located in Indiana communities. Non-profit entities (with 501c3 or 501c4 status) and Local Units of Government are eligible to apply.
Eligible projects must have a minimum total development cost of $10,000, where the recipient will receive $5,000 in IHCDA matching funds should it successfully raise $5,000 through Patronicity. IHCDA will provide matching grant funds up to $50,000 per project.